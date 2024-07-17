TOKYO SKYTREE Operator Opens Special Web Page, "A Night at TOKYO SKYTREE," within Official Site, Showcasing How to Enjoy It at Night

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE CO., LTD.

17 Jul, 2024, 15:00 CST

TOKYO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., the operator of the world's tallest freestanding broadcasting tower, TOKYO SKYTREE, opened "A Night at TOKYO SKYTREE," a special web page introducing how to enjoy the facility at night in five languages (Japanese, English, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and Korean), within the tower's official website on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Special webpage "A Night at TOKYO SKYTREE"
https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/enjoy/nightexperience/ (English)
https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/cn_s/enjoy/nightexperience/ (Simplified Chinese)
https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/cn_t/enjoy/nightexperience/ (Traditional Chinese)
https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/kr/enjoy/nightexperience/ (Korean)

Using photos of night views taken from TOKYO SKYTREE specially for the web page, it illustrates the attractiveness of a 360-degree panoramic night view of Tokyo and the entire Kanto region that can only be enjoyed from the tower. It also introduces how to enjoy the night at TOKYO SKYTREE, such as spending time at the SKYTREE CAFE, Sky Restaurant 634, SKYTREE ROUND THEATER and other facilities within the tower.

Photos of night views taken from TOKYO SKYTREE: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202407103416/_prw_PI6fl_EEBI28AH.jpg 

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE hopes that inbound visitors will visit TOKYO SKYTREE to enjoy the night views that can only be seen from this location.

About TOKYO SKYTREE
TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest freestanding broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck (350 meters high) and the Tembo Galleria (450 meters high), commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo.

Moreover, at night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up in three lighting styles -- "Iki" (chic) characterized by pale blue, "Miyabi" (graceful) featuring Edo purple and "Nobori" (flag or streamer) auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting patterns can be seen on the occasions of seasonal and other events.

For more information, please visit the official website of TOKYO SKYTREE: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/ 

