TOKYO SKYTREE to Host First Collaboration with "BLUE LOCK" from April 9 to July 6, 2026

TOKYO, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., operator of TOKYO SKYTREE, is holding "BLUE LOCK EPISODE SKY in TOKYO SKYTREE (R)," in the first collaboration between the tower and a popular TV anime featuring soccer, "BLUE LOCK," written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. The event will be held from Thursday, April 9, to Monday, July 6, 2026.

Image of key visual: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202603266385/_prw_PI2fl_BzC3TLKp.jpg

Special website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/event/special/bluelock/

The 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria has an exhibition featuring the event's key visuals. Limited-edition goods that are only available at the event and special cafe menu items are offered on this floor. In addition, an event-exclusive photo shoot service is available to those who want a picture of themselves with "BLUE LOCK" characters. On the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, exclusive videos are screened on the windows converted into a giant screen of SKYTREE ROUND THEATER. Also taking place during the evening, the exterior of the tower will have special "BLUE LOCK"-themed lighting inspired by various characters from the anime.

Moreover, special admission tickets to observation decks with a novelty card featuring an event-exclusive key visual are available. These limited tickets come with access to Tembo Deck and Tembo Galleria, as well as a novelty card with an illustration exclusive to the event.

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE hopes that those who come to Japan will visit and enjoy TOKYO SKYTREE on the occasion of the event.

About TOKYO SKYTREE

The 634-meter-high TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, 350 meters high, and the Tembo Galleria, 450 meters high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. At night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up in three lighting styles -- "Iki," characterized by a pale blue, "Miyabi," featuring Edo purple, and the "Nobori" auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting can be seen during seasonal and other events.

For more information, please visit the official website and social media accounts:

Website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyoskytree_global/

X: https://twitter.com/skytreeofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TOKYOSKYTREE.official/

Copyright notice:

(C) Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, KODANSHA/BLUE LOCK Production Committee

(C) TOKYO-SKYTREE

SOURCE TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd.