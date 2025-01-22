Discover new destinations and partners in Tokyo with Tokyo Virtual Trip 2025!

TOKYO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau is announcing a limited-time event in February 2025 hosted on its online business matching platform, Tokyo Tourism Connection ( https://tokyotourismconnection.jp ), as part of their efforts to promote business and attract inbound tourism. This event offers an excellent opportunity for international travel industry professionals to discover a new side of Tokyo, as a means to create more engaging tours that fully highlight the city's unique charms.

Overview

Tokyo Tourism Connection Hosts An Exclusive Event for Global Travel Industry Professionals

Event name: Virtual Tour of Tokyo 2025

1) Tokyo Islands Chill Out - Hachijojima Island

2) Tokyo New Basic

Organizer: Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau

Location: https://tokyotourismconnection.jp

Format: Online

Objective: Participating travel industry professionals can explore the hidden gems and undiscovered wonders of Tokyo, contribute to the development of new Tokyo-bound travel packages, and gain ideas for strengthening new partnerships.

Target: Travel industry professionals

Language: English only

Participation: Free of charge (prior registration is required on the official website).

Register: https://tokyotourismconnection.jp

Event Details

1. Tokyo Islands Chill Out - Hachijojima Island

Period: Monday, February 10, 2025 - Saturday, February 15, 2025

- Overview: Let's explore the nature and culture of Hachijojima, an island in Tokyo known for its rich natural environment.

A perfect chill out and sustainable tourism experience, while enjoying trekking among the woods and savory local cuisine.

This event should give you an idea to plan your new itinerary to Tokyo.

2. Tokyo New Basic

Period: Monday, February 17, 2025 - Saturday, February 22, 2025

- Overview: Discover a "New Tokyo", where Tokyo's tradition and innovation blend seamlessly.

Be the first to introduce Tokyo's latest cultural experiences in Harajuku, Ginza, Asakusa and Shinjuku,which should satisfy both first-time and repeat visitors to Tokyo.

About Tokyo Tourism Connection

Tokyo Tourism Connection is an online platform that helps partner overseas companies interested in developing travel products with local businesses in Tokyo. The platform supports overseas companies in the planning of special experiences and trips through a network of Tokyo tourism providers. Additionally, it offers resources for global travel industry professionals to explore Tokyo's culture, cuisine, and entertainment, helping them design memorable travel experiences for visitors.

Those who register receive continuous access to related events and materials, offering insights and resources to support the growth of tourism-related businesses in Tokyo.

Services Provided:

Business Events and Seminars - Join Tokyo's online seminars and access event video archives.

Business Matching Support - Search and contact tourism business partners in Tokyo .

. Tokyo Tourist Information and Tips - Find Tokyo tourism information and links to various useful sites.

Website URL: https://tokyotourismconnection.jp

SOURCE Tokyo Tourism Connection