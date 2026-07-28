TOMY Announces Launch of tomica's Ultimate Multi-story Parking Garage across 10 Asian Markets from September 2026; First Official Fan Community Set for October Launch

TOKYO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika-ku, Tokyo, has announced that it will release the "Automated tomica PARKING with showroom" (Suggested retail price: 41,800 yen including tax) in late September 2026. This product is the ultimate multi-story parking garage from tomica+, a playset series from TOMICA, the diecast minicar brand designed for adults who embrace "Asobi," a Japanese concept that celebrates the spirit of play.

It will be available at toy specialty stores, toy departments of department stores and mass retailers, the specialty store Tomica Plarail Shop, and online stores including TOMY Company's official online store, TOMY Mall ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ). TOMY Mall will begin accepting pre-orders on July 28, 2026. In addition, tomica custom works, a new series focusing on Japan's globally popular car customization culture, will be released on September 19, 2026 (pre-orders open July 28, 2026). Both product lines will be rolled out sequentially across 10 Asian markets: Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Looking ahead, TOMICA's first official fan community site, TOMICA OWNER'S CLUB, is set to launch on October 5, 2026. Following the success of last year's event, the TOMICA OWNERS MEETING in-person fan event will also return in December 2026, expanding to two venues in Tokyo and Osaka.

Automated tomica PARKING with showroom: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI10fl_J45cBRmn.jpg

TOMICA OWNER'S CLUB: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI7fl_q1L6FEMO.jpeg

Tadashi Sasuga, Senior General Manager, Head of Global TOMICA Division, Brand Business, TOMY Company, Ltd., commented:

"We believe in the limitless potential of Asobi to move people's hearts and build connections across generations and regions. tomica PREMIUM, our flagship series for adults, has been well received for its diverse lineup that inspires collecting, its realistic colors and designs, and its high quality combined with an accessible play experience. Since its launch in 2015, cumulative domestic sales have surpassed 25 million units as of the end of June 2026.* Shipments in 2025 grew approximately 6.5 times compared to FY2015, and with adults making up roughly 60% of the user base, the brand has firmly established itself in the kidult market.

"The initiatives we are announcing today were planned out of our desire for TOMICA fans, particularly adults, to seriously play with tomica. Indeed, the Automated tomica PARKING with showroom, which is packed with features to expand the boundaries of imagination, perfectly embodies this goal. We look forward to seeing the circle of TOMICA fans expand even further through experiences and time that adults can truly lose themselves in."

*Cumulative sales across the entire tomica PREMIUM series, including tomica PREMIUM, tomica PREMIUM Unlimited, and tomica PREMIUM Racing.

New Product: Automated tomica PARKING with showroom

A high-spec multi-story parking garage from TOMICA designed to unlock the infinite spirit of Asobi

Images of New Product: Automated tomica PARKING with showroom

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI1fl_a49A2LVE.jpg

Product Highlights

- Designed for adult TOMICA fans:

Features next-level specifications including remote-controlled entry and exit, mechanical yet elegant movements, a 360-degree rotating elevator display that showcases the vehicle, custom lighting, a quiet-operation design, matte textures, and premium graphic printing. Includes one Nissan GT-R NISMO special edition diecast car from the tomica PREMIUM line.

Nissan GT-R NISMO special edition included: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI2fl_RVK1ycDp.jpg

- Four immersive modes:

1. Entrance Mode & 2. Exit Mode: Vehicles enter and exit with seamless movements, featuring automatic opening and closing of the entrance doors, a central tower elevator that moves up and down, and dynamic floor lighting.

3. Light-up Mode: The display can be customized with 25 LED lights featuring six color settings (white, yellow, green, light blue, blue, and pink) to match the customer's preferred theme or pattern.

4. Demo Mode: The product can be operated completely automatically to cycle TOMICA cars across the floors.

Product Overview

- Product Name: Automated tomica PARKING with showroom

- Release Date: Late September 2026

- Suggested Retail Price: 41,800 yen (including tax)

- Product Size: W403 mm x H424 mm x D360 mm

- Recommended Age: 6 years and up

- Copyright Notice: (C) TOMY

Official Website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/tomicabrand/plus/ampkg/

New Series: tomica custom works

- tomica custom works WH26 NISSAN SILVIA

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI3fl_4e0kbWLV.jpeg

- tomica custom works TQ26 NISSAN SILVIA

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI4fl_E0LQecv6.jpeg

- tomica custom works RD26 Honda NSX

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI6fl_CnD1br42.jpeg

- tomica custom works BK26 Honda NSX

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI5fl_gCDM7pOf.jpeg

Focusing on Japan's globally popular car customization culture, this is the first-ever custom car series designed by TOMICA and officially authorized by the automakers. Based on real vehicles, the models are equipped with custom-designed aero parts and wheels, focusing heavily on a wide and low stance that commands a powerful presence through its shape and coloring. The models also have interactive features* such as interchangeable wheels, adjustable ride height, opening doors, interchangeable rear wings, and retractable headlights. The first lineup in the series includes four products in total: two designs for the NISSAN SILVIA and two designs for the Honda NSX.

*Interactive features vary by vehicle model.

Product Overview

- Release Date: September 19, 2026

- Suggested Retail Price: 2,640 yen each (including tax)

- Recommended Age: 6 years and up

- Copyright Notice: (C) TOMY

Official Website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/tomica_custom_works/

Official Fan Community: TOMICA OWNER'S CLUB

The platform will feature a variety of interactive content, including OWNER'S Talk for members to connect freely, TOMICA Post for thematic photo submissions that users can like and comment on, TOMICA Times for the latest product news and behind-the-scenes development stories, and OWNER'S Points, a rewards program offering rank-ups and exclusive prize opportunities based on community engagement.

Images of Official Fan Community: TOMICA OWNER'S CLUB

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI8fl_LR08wqfl.jpg

Community Overview

- Site Name: TOMICA OWNER'S CLUB

- Launch Date: October 5, 2026

- Registration & Fees: Free membership registration and basic usage

URL: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/sns/accounts/community/tomicaownersclub

Event: TOMICA OWNERS MEETING

Following the success of last year's event, the TOMICA OWNERS MEETING will return in December 2026, expanding to two venues in Tokyo and Osaka.

Further details will be announced at a later date on the official website ( https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/ ).

Image of Event: TOMICA OWNERS MEETING

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202607212845/_prw_PI9fl_ohyW5U97.jpg

About TOMICA

Official Website (Japan): https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/

Official Website (Asia): https://takaratomyasia.com/en/toys/tomica?brand=tomica

About the tomica brand

Official Website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/tomicabrand/

SOURCE TOMY Company, Ltd.