Smash-hit "tomica GARAGE" Evolves into Smarter Model; "tomica GARAGE Smart STONE GRAY Standard Edition" to Be Released in Mid-July 2026

- Equipped with Remote Control Functionality, Six-color Lighting and Collection Display That Can Illuminate Cars through Its Function to Control Multiple Units Simultaneously -

TOKYO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, will release "tomica GARAGE Smart STONE GRAY Standard Edition" (suggested retail price: JPY7,700 tax included) in mid-July as a new product in "tomica+," the company's playset series designed for adults from its die-cast miniature cars TOMICA.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202604278228/_prw_PI1fl_w60xAH3I.jpg

*TOMICA (miniature car) is not included in the product.

The product will be on sale at toy stores, the toy sections of department stores and major retail stores across the country, and the specialty store for TOMICA/PLARAIL products "TOMICA PLARAIL SHOP," online stores, and TOMY's official online shopping site TOMY MALL ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ), among other locations.

Pre-orders will be accepted at TOMY MALL, beginning on Monday, May 11, 2026. The product will be launched in 10 Asian regions (Japan, Mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam). The product will be available in Asian regions other than Japan in sequence.

Since its launch in February 2025, "tomica GARAGE," a stylish garage designed to showcase TOMICA collections, has become a popular series among adult TOMICA fans in Japan and overseas. The newly introduced "tomica GARAGE Smart STONE GRAY Standard Edition" is a smarter model that builds on TOMICA's cultivated expertise. In addition to the realistic shutter-opening function and interior lighting that mimics a real garage featured in tomica GARAGE, the new version expands its features with remote control functionality, six-color LED lighting, refined interior design, and synchronized operation across multiple connected garages to meet the growing demand for side-by-side display setups. It pursues further reality that sparks the playful spirits of adults and enables dynamic collection displays.

Tadashi Sasuga, General Manager of Global TOMICA Office, Brands Business at TOMY Company's Business Headquarters, says: "tomica GARAGE, which the company has proposed as a new way for adult fans to enjoy TOMICA, has become a major topic mainly on social media, drawing more reactions than we had expected from not only Japan but also other Asian regions. We are glad that the product has responded not only to the needs of consumers who want to display it as part of an interior design but also to the playful spirit of those who want to touch and play with it. It has evolved into a new version equipped with remote control functionality to open and close the garage shutters and change the colors of its in-house lighting. We hope that fans will display the product in their room and enjoy playing with it."

Overview: "tomica GARAGE Smart STONE GRAY Standard Edition"

The enhanced model of smash-hit "tomica GARAGE" features a collection display that stimulates the playful spirit of adults.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202604278228/_prw_PI2fl_ataBj2R4.jpg

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202604278228/_prw_PI3fl_70V6gUT5.jpg

Characteristics of the product

- Remote control functionality:

This feature allows users to open and shut electric-powered shutters without touching the product itself. Resembling a smart key of a car, the remote controller bearing the "TOMICA" logo is small and handy. The silent remote controller eliminates clicking noises as another key feature of the product.

Remote controller: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202604278228/_prw_PI4fl_VJ86q3Z8.jpg

- Six-color lighting:

When the shutter opens, LED bulbs light up gently. The LED lighting can be changed by pressing the center button on the remote controller between six colors that create different looks and images (white, orange, purple, blue, emerald green and yellow), allowing users to choose the colors that match the lighting to the scenes and specific TOMICA models.

Six-color lighting effects: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202604278228/_prw_PI5fl_84kJSk4F.jpg

- Higher-quality interior design:

Two sets of interior sheets are attached to the product. Designed to create a three-dimensional effect and shiny finish, the sheets enhance the lighting effects.

Interior sheets: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202604278228/_prw_PI6fl_A3q7A5U0.jpg

- Simultaneous controlling of multiple garage shutters in a dynamic way:

To respond to requests for arranging multiple garages, the product achieved a function of simultaneously opening and closing multiple garage shutters with a single remote controller.

Overview of the product

Name of the product: "tomica GARAGE Smart STONE GRAY Standard Edition"

The date of starting to accept pre-orders: Monday, May 11, 2026.

Release date: mid-July 2026

Suggested retail price: JPY7,700 (tax included)

Size of the product: W251mm x H104mm x D132mm

*TOMICA (miniature car) will not be attached to the product.

Batteries for the product: 3 AA alkaline batteries for the main unit/1 AAA alkaline battery for the controller

*Batteries are not included in the product and are sold separately.

Target age: 6 years old and up

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY

Where to purchase: Toy stores, the toy sections of department stores and major retail stores across Japan, and the specialty store for TOMICA/PLARAIL products "TOMICA PLARAIL SHOP," online stores, and TOMY's official online shopping site TOMY MALL ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ), among other locations.

Official website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/tomicabrand/plus/garagestgray/

Official websites of "TOMICA":

https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/ (Japan)

https://takaratomyasia.com/en/toys/tomica (Asia)

Official website of "tomica":

https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/tomicabrand/premium/

SOURCE TOMY Company, Ltd.