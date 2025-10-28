TOMY to Hold "T-SPARK POP UP in TAIWAN," 1st Independent Overseas Event Featuring "T-SPARK," Hobby Label for High-end Customers from November 4-12, 2025

- "ZOIDS" Pop-up, Featuring First Anime Series "ZOIDS CHAOTIC CENTURY," to Be Open Simultaneously -

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "T-SPARK POP UP in TAIWAN," an independent event featuring "T-SPARK" (for age 15 and up) developed by TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, from Tuesday, November 4, to Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The 9-day event, organized by L.E. International Corp., will take place at the 7A Building of Taipei Huashan 1914 Creative Park.

T-SPARK, launched in May 2024 as a hobby label for high-end customers, has been featured at overseas events in North America and Asia among other regions. However, T-SPARK POP UP in TAIWAN will be the label's first independent event to be held overseas. Moreover, the pop-up event "Anime ZOIDS 25th ANNIVERSARY POP UP TOUR," which was previously held in Japan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first ZOIDS anime series and was highly popular, will also take place in Taiwan alongside the T-SPARK event.

At the venue, the "RMZ-EX01 Blade Liger Mirage L" will be on sale. This limited-edition product is part of the "REALIZE MODEL" series of action plastic model kits and is only available for purchase at ZOIDS events in Asia. Popular ZOIDS series products, as well as the latest products including the Q VILLAGE cute-meets-cool deformed format series, will also be on display.

At the ZOIDS pop-up event to be held simultaneously, dioramas reproducing the world of ZOIDS, as well as panels and a huge standing image of the popular model Blade Liger, will be exhibited. Additionally, anime-related goods including those featuring local illustrations in Taiwan will be sold during the event.

Yutaka Tajima, Senior General Manager, Head of Hobby Character Business Division, Character Business at TOMY Company says: "The ZOIDS series has gained widespread recognition in Taiwan through the broadcast of the anime works and the sale of toys featuring the series, and enjoyed support from fans across generations. We are honored to be holding T-SPARK's first overseas independent event in Taiwan and the pop-up event. We are looking forward to sharing the world of T-SPARK with people in Taiwan and seeing them enjoy hobby goods such as ZOIDS, REALIZE MODEL and Q VILLAGE with Asobi (playing) spirits."

Event-exclusive goods

Asian events:

REALIZE MODEL "RMZ-EX01 Blade Liger Mirage L"

- The 1/100 scale action plastic model kit has a specially designed movable mechanism that allows full-body movement, enabling it to strike various action poses unique to lion-type ZOIDS such as roaring and running.

- Blade Liger Mirage appears in "ZOIDS Moso Senki" (Delusional War Record), a web comic the company released as part of its ZOIDS series in the 2000s. It enjoys high popularity among fans as "Leo Master" Captain Peter Aesop's vehicle. (Blade Liger Mirage L is a version of the Blade Liger Mirage that is not equipped with attack boosters.)

- This product comes with effect parts that can reproduce the activated state of "Laser Blade." Made of transparent resin, it can recreate the illuminated state of the Blade Liger Mirage L. A pilot figurine (ordinary soldier) is also included in the kit.

*This product is available in limited quantities and will no longer be available for sale once stock runs out.

Price: TWD 1,150

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY

Goods on sale at the pop-up event

Illustrated stickers featuring Taiwan

Over thirty commemorative items, including acrylic stands and keyrings featuring a newly drawn main visual produced specially for Anime ZOIDS 25th ANNIVERSARY POP UP TOUR and local ZOIDS goods, will be on sale at the event venue. To commemorate the event, there will also be illustrated goods (acrylic stands, stickers, pin badges, etc.) featuring Taiwan, which will host the event, available for purchase.

Main items to be displayed

- ZOIDS "AZ-13 Cannoli Morga"

This is a 1/72-scale 3D moving kit (build-it-yourself motorized toys) for the Cannoli Morga. When the switch is turned on, it reproduces the unique running motion of insect-type robots.

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY

- REALIZE MODEL "RMZ-014 Red Horn Guylos Color"

This is a 1/100-scale action plastic model series. The weapons mounted on various parts of the body can be activated to recreate various combat scenes.

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY

- Q VILLEGE "QV-05 Initial D Toyota AE86 TRUENO"

This is a set of Takumi Fujiwara, protagonist of the popular manga "Initial D" and his car Toyota AE86 TRUENO.

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY (C) Shuichi Shigeno/Kodansha

- Q VILLEGE "QV-06 Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S"

This is a set of Keisuke Takahashi, a character in the popular comic "Initial D" and his car Mazda RX-7 FD3S.

Copyright notice: (C) TOMY (C) Shuichi Shigeno/Kodansha

*The items pictured are prototypes, so their final specifications, shapes and colors may differ.

Event overview

Name: T-SPARK POP UP in TAIWAN

"Anime ZOIDS 25th ANNIVERSARY POP UP TOUR to be held simultaneously.

*Pop up tour copyright notice: (C) TOMY (C) ShoPro

ZOIDS is a trademark of TOMY Company, Ltd. and used under license.

Period: Tuesday, November 4, to Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Opening hours: 10:00-18:00 (Taiwan local time)

Venue: 7A Building, Taipei Huashan 1914 Creative Park

Official websites

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Cji9dnJpS/

T-SPARK: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tsparkofficial/

ZOIDS: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidsofficial/

