TOMY to Release 12th "New Year TOMICA" Series of Lucky "Motifs that Bring Good Fortune"

- Lottery-type "Fukumai TOMICA" to Celebrate New Year to Be Launched Saturday, December 27, 2025 -

- 6 Types of Lucky Motifs Including Horse from Oriental Zodiac and Long-tailed Tit, White Fox, Kylin, Crab and Gold Crocodile to Bring Good Fortune to Be Featured -

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, will release "Fukumai TOMICA," a lineup of lottery-type products to celebrate the New Year, as new products in the "TOMICA" die-cast miniature car series (total six types, note: customers cannot choose a specific item, suggested retail price: JPY 770 each/tax included) on Saturday, December 27, 2025. These products will be available at toy stores, toy sections of department stores/mass retailers in Japan, the specialty store for TOMICA/PLARAIL products "TOMICA PLARAIL SHOP," online stores and TOMY's official online store "TOMY MALL" ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ). These products will be on sale in eight Asian regions (Japan, Mainland China, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam). The products will be distributed to the seven regions other than Japan in sequence.

The "Fukumai TOMICA" models are in the 12th series of the "New Year TOMICA," a line of TOMICA products launched in 2013 with themes centering on Japanese culture and New Year celebrations in Japan. The company has named the series the "Fukumai TOMICA," hoping that 2026 will bring happiness ("fuku" in Japanese) to everybody, as if bountiful good fortune itself were dancing ("mai" in Japanese).

12th series will feature the gold crocodile in addition to five new animals that will appear for the first time in TOMICA -- the horse that is the animal for Year 2026 in the Oriental zodiac, the long-tailed tit, white fox, kylin and crab. The series for next year is filled with the charm of Japanese culture and Japan's New Year, such as "six motifs with profound meanings," "sophisticated golden decorations on a matte finish" and a "lottery-based format celebrating the New Year."

The "New Year TOMICA" series, which TOMY releases each year with a variety of happiness motifs, has been used by customers as New Year's gifts for their children, a means of testing their luck at the beginning of each year and New Year's greetings and established as a series of celebrating the New Year. The uniquely Japanese design, along with the mystery box format that is especially popular in Asia, has captivated international visitors to Japan and consumers in Asia, making it a popular choice for souvenirs.

"Fukumai TOMICA" product lineup

- Horse: MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION IV

Horse: Year 2026 animal of the Oriental zodiac

The design of this product was inspired by a horse running across the land. The word "Uma" ("horse" in English) is painted on its hood.

Product size: W30mm x H24mm x D74.4mm

Actions: Suspension

- Long-tailed tit: DAIHATSU MOVE CANBUS

Long-tailed tit: A small, cute bird beloved as a symbol of happiness and called "a fairy of snow"

Long-tailed tits are painted on its body. The word "Hatsuharu" ("New Year" in English) is printed on its roof.

Product size: W27.5mm x H29.5mm x D61mm

Actions: None

- White fox: NISSAN FAIRLADY Z

White fox: An animal that brings good fortune to people.

A white fox that brings good fortune to people is painted on its white body, reminiscent of a white fox, and on its red roof. And images of a folding fan and plum blossoms symbolizing Japan's New Year are painted on its sides.

Product size: W32.3mm x H23.8mm x D73.7mm

Actions: Suspension/Left and right doors can be opened and closed.

- Kylin: Toyota AE86 SPRINTER TRUENO

Kylin: A divine beast believed to bring good fortune

A kylin, regarded as a symbol of a peaceful world and can run thousands of kilometers a day, is painted on its hood.

Product size: W28mm x H26mm x D72mm

Actions: Suspension/Left and right doors can be opened and closed.

- Crab: light armored vehicle

Crab: Crabs are regarded as a symbol of prosperity for one's descendants and happiness.

Crabs lifting their claws to invite good fortune are painted on its body. The model's clear red tires are modeled on a crab walking by the surf.

Product size: W32.3mm x H32mm x D68.3mm

Actions: Suspension/Left and right doors can be opened and closed.

- Gold crocodile: UD TRUCKS Quon (a truck with gold crocodiles)

Crocodile: A symbol of luck for money and good fortune

This product is modeled on a truck carrying gold crocodiles regarded as the guardians of wealth. An image of a gold crocodile is painted on its panel.

Product size: W25mm x H38mm x D77.5mm

Actions: None

Product overview

Product name: Fukumai TOMICA

Product specifications: six types (Customers cannot choose a specific item because the products will come in the mystery box format.)

Suggested retail price: JPY 770 (tax included)

Launch date in Japan: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Recommended age: 3 years and up

Copyright: (C) TOMY

Sales channels: Toy stores, toy sections of department stores/mass retailers in Japan, the specialty store for TOMICA/PLARAIL products "TOMICA PLARAIL SHOP," online stores, TOMY's official online store "TOMY MALL" ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ), etc.

Product Website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/sp/fukumai/

About "New Year TOMICA" Series

TOMICA products for the New Year, focused on the themes of Japan and the New Year, were launched in 2013 with "Fuku Fuku TOMICA," followed by "Kouhaku Fuku Fuku TOMICA" in 2014, "Kabukimono TOMICA" in 2015, "TOMICA Mukashibanashi" in 2016, "TOMICA Hyakunin Isshu" in 2017, "TOMICA Sho" in 2018, "Manpuku TOMICA" in 2020, "Fukumono TOMICA" in 2021, "Fukutoku TOMICA" in 2022, "Fukutomi TOMICA" in 2023 and "Hyakufuku TOMICA" in 2024. This year's "Fukumai TOMICA" is the 12th lineup of products in this series.

About TOMICA

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the launch of "TOMICA," which was released in 1970 as Japan's first palm-sized domestic diecast miniature car series. At the time when foreign-made miniature cars were at the height of popularity, it was born out of a burning desire to see Japanese children playing with miniature cars of more familiar Japanese makes. Today, the brand is loved across generations. More than 10,000 different models have been released, with total sales exceeding one billion cars as of December 2024.

Official websites

https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/ (Japan)

https://www.tomy.cn/tomica (China)

https://www.takaratomyasia.com/tomica (Global)

