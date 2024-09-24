Tongcheng Travel's HOPEGOO Offers Limited-time Hong Kong to Ganzhou High-speed Rail Ticket Discounts, Expanding the 3-hour Travel Ecosystem in GBA

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the "Golden Week" approaches, Tongcheng Travel (Stock Code: 0780.HK), through its global travel booking platform, HOPEGOO, has joined hands with the Ganzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism to launch a special program titled "High-speed Rail Journey to Discover the Beauty of Ganzhou" to offer a range of discounts on high-speed rail tickets, hotel accommodations, and scenic area entrance tickets. Travelers from Hong Kong can purchase Hong Kong-Ganzhou high-speed rail tickets, hotels, and scenic spots tickets through the HOPEGOO platform using WeChat Pay and Alipay HK mini-programs. HOPEGOO is offering discount vouchers of HK$30 to HK$50 for Hong Kong–Ganzhou high-speed rail tickets as well as accommodation discounts of HK$30 for hotel bookings over HK$300, along with additional HK$10 vouchers to fully meet travelers' needs.

Short trips to mainland cities have become a popular holiday choice for many residents in Hong Kong, and cities within the "3-hour" travel ecosystem has emerged as primary short-distance leisure destinations for travelers in the Greater Bay Area. Among these, Ganzhou in Jiangxi Province is a popular city. According to data from Tongcheng Travel, almost all direct high-speed rail tickets from Hong Kong West Kowloon Station to Ganzhou for the period from September 26 to October 3 have sold out, highlighting the booming tourism demand to visit Ganzhou.

Ganzhou is the largest city by area and population in Jiangxi Province. It is recognized as a national historical and cultural city, an excellent tourist city in China, a national civilized city, and a national forest city. It is also one of the main settlements of the Hakka people, often referred to as the "Cradle of Hakka Culture." Hong Kong travelers interested in exploring Ganzhou can plan their trips and make reservations early on the HOPEGOO platform.

The Ganzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism has stated that the city is actively developing its cultural and tourism resources, represented by themes such as "Red Historic Capital, Cradle of Hakka Culture, Jiangnan Song City, and Sacred Place of Yangming." The Bureau aims to combine these cultural and tourism resources with the travel habits of visitors from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. By leveraging the HOPEGOO platform, they are creating themed travel products under the banner of "High-speed Rail Journey to Discover the Beauty of Ganzhou."

HOPEGOO is Tongcheng Travel's international online travel booking platform, offering services in six major domains: flight tickets, hotel bookings, train tickets, attraction tickets, ferry tickets, and local activities. The platform supports payments in 16 different currencies and provides multiple operating languages to cater to a global audience.

