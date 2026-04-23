DAEGU, South Korea, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing demand in Korea for efficient, reliable, and advanced cell technologies, Tongwei Solar appeared at Green Energy Expo 2026. On April 23, the company held an on-site presentation on advanced cell technologies, highlighting its TNC series high-efficiency cells and the latest progress of the TNC 3.0 multi-cut cell in product performance, technology advancement, and value delivery.

Tongwei Solar Highlights Advanced Cell Technologies and TNC Product Value at Green Energy Expo 2026 in Korea

Responding to the Korean market's focus on high-efficiency generation, stable mass production, and application value, Tongwei Solar delivered an "Advanced Cell Technology Overview" presentation at the exhibition venue, sharing the technology pathway, product capabilities, and application potential of its TNC series high-efficiency cells.

As a key focus of the exchange, Tongwei Solar introduced the product evolution of its TNC 3.0 multi-cut cell. Integrating TPE, multi-cut, and Poly Tech technologies, and moving relevant optimization steps forward to the cell side, the product further reduces loss and enhances performance to support downstream value delivery. Through this coordinated approach, the TNC 3.0 multi-cut cell delivers module power gain of 10W+, bifaciality boost of 5%, and conversion efficiency of over 26.3%, creating greater value for high-efficiency modules.

Tongwei Solar, a core subsidiary of Tongwei Co., Ltd., focuses on the R&D and manufacturing of high-efficiency crystalline silicon solar cells. The company has over 150GW of cell production capacity, more than 400GW in cumulative shipments, and has ranked No. 1 globally in cell shipments for nine consecutive years, according to InfoLink Consulting. Backed by the Tongwei Global Innovation R&D Center, Tongwei continues to advance solar cell technology and drive PV innovation.

In September 2025, Tongwei Solar's Meishan company was recognized as the world's first Lighthouse Factory in the photovoltaic cell industry. Supported by lighthouse-level intelligent manufacturing, cell-level traceability, and full-process quality control, Tongwei Solar continues to strengthen product stability and reliability while providing rapid response, technical exchange, and application support to overseas customers.

With strengths in products, R&D, manufacturing, and quality, Tongwei Solar is bringing the Korean and global markets a more efficient, reliable, and long-term solar choice.

For more information, please visit:

https://en.tongwei.cn/

SOURCE Tongwei Solar