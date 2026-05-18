Top Philippine Fintech Mynt Doubles QoQ Earnings

Cements Role in Driving an Inclusive Digital Economy in the Southeast Asian Nation

MANILA, Philippines, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynt, Inc., the parent company of the Philippines' number one finance superapp, GCash, continued to deliver sustainable growth in the first three months of 2026 as it cements its key role in building an inclusive digital financial system.

For the quarter ending March 2026, Mynt's income attributable to one of its major shareholders, Globe Telecom, surged to PHP 1.9 billion, representing a 120% increase over the previous quarter.

Mynt, Inc., through its finance superapp GCash, has enabled the digital adoption of millions of entrepreneurs across the Philippines, including nanoenterprises like sari-sari stores (community mom and pop stores).

"Our latest results are a clear signal that GCash is no longer just a digital wallet, but a primary engine of the Philippines' digital economy. The quarterly growth reflects our success in scaling high-impact services like lending and wealth management while staying true to our mission of financial inclusion," said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of Mynt.

Scaling Daily Utility

Mynt has deepened its integration into the daily lives of Filipinos as it remains to be the top InstaPay destination by transaction volume according to the latest data of the Philippine Payments Management Inc. (PPMI).

Amidst global uncertainties, GCash strengthened its role as a lifeline and companion for millions of its users—waiving transaction fees for both inbound and outbound remittances for overseas Filipinos in the Middle East. It also worked closely with the government to enable fast and efficient delivery of fuel subsidies.

Powering Credit and Wealth with Tech

Fuse Financing, Inc, continued to expand access to fair lending, with life-to-date loan disbursements reaching PHP 406 billion, a 60% increase year on year. By utilizing GScore—a proprietary trust scoring system—Fuse has provided fair credit to over 11.1 million unique borrowers who were previously underserved by traditional banks.

Simultaneously, GCash is democratizing investments and protection. GStocks PH now serves 1.9 million registered investors or an expansion of 64%. GInsure has sold over 192.4 million policies life-to date, a 274% jump year on year.

Building the Future of Fintech

As the Philippines' largest digital ecosystem, GCash remains focused on international expansion and scaling its B2B offerings. It simplifies remittances by now allowing money transfers from GCash to a foreign bank or e-wallet across 16 countries. It's also giving micro, small, and medium enterprises wider access to tools for improved payment processing and operational efficiency.

SOURCE Mynt