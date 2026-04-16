TOPSEC Deepens Presence in Hong Kong, Attends WIC Asia-Pacific Summit

HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the accelerated development of artificial intelligence, related security issues have become a global topic. In response, TOPSEC (Stock Code: 002212.SZ), a leading cybersecurity company in China, introduced its solutions on WIC Asia-Pacific Summit.

Founded in 1995, TOPSEC is the earliest established cybersecurity company among listed firms in China. As the creator of China's first commercial firewall, it has ranked first in domestic firewall market share for 26 consecutive years. Entering its fourth decade of strategic development, TOPSEC, with the vision of becoming a leading provider of cybersecurity and intelligent computing cloud solutions in China, has deeply integrated AI to build a full range of products, services and comprehensive solutions for cybersecurity and intelligent computing cloud, covering all kinds of scenarios and clients.

Since commencing its layout in Hong Kong in 2021, TOPSEC has established a local subsidiary and intends to take it as a pivotal base for its overseas market expansion. TOPSEC Technologies (Hongkong) Limited now serves multiple financial institutions in Hong Kong, providing cybersecurity training and competition support. Leveraging its existing cooperation with mainland operators, TOPSEC is exploring partnerships with major Hong Kong telecom operators and also actively engaged in collaboration with numerous Hong Kong universities and educational institutions in areas including security protection, talent development and technical adaptation.

TOPSEC plans to gradually build a security technology research center, a digital city security operations center, an international talent training center and a security solution R&D center, with the goal of deepening its strategic layout and supporting the construction of a secure and reliable cyberspace in Hong Kong.

Recently, TOPSEC was invited to attend the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, sharing insights and solutions on AI security governance, noting that main security risks in large model applications lie in systems, data, models and applications.

To address these challenges, TOPSEC proposed a series of measures, including strengthening the secure operation and maintenance of computing power platforms, enforcing strict data quality management, enhancing model interpretability and full-cycle secure development, as well as establishing model operation protection mechanisms and dynamic security guardrails. During the Summit, TOPSEC also took part in the Capacity Building on AI and Cybersecurity sharing cutting-edge practices in AI security and cybersecurity to promote technological progress and ecological development.

SOURCE TOPSEC