Toshiba Showcases Proven Geothermal Expertise and Digital Innovation at the 12th Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition (IIGCE) 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia (TAPI) will highlight its commitment to supporting Indonesia's energy transition and geothermal development at the 12th Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition (IIGCE) 2026, taking place from 19-21 August 2026 at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC).

Unlocking Geothermal Potential with Toshiba

Harnessing the power of Indonesia's rich geothermal resources, Toshiba has been a long-standing partner in advancing clean, reliable baseload energy across the country. With technologies deployed in eight geothermal generating units totaling more than 400 MW, including major projects such as Patuha I, Sarulla, Lumut Balai I, Dieng Small Scale Geothermal Power Plant, Wayang Windu III, and Patuha II, Toshiba continues to support Indonesia's pursuit of energy self-sufficiency, energy security, and a sustainable low-carbon future.

At IIGCE 2026, TAPI will showcase two key solutions designed to support geothermal asset owners and operators throughout the project lifecycle:

Geoportable™

Geoportable™ is Toshiba's compact and flexible geothermal power generation solution designed to support small-scale geothermal developments and the efficient utilization of geothermal resources. Incorporating advanced geothermal turbine technologies, a compact footprint, and standardized pre-assembled components, Geoportable™ enables shorter installation timelines while delivering the high performance and reliability required for geothermal operations. Its flexible design makes it particularly suitable for locations with space or logistical constraints where conventional geothermal systems may be less practical. In Indonesia, Toshiba's geothermal innovations have supported projects such as the Dieng Small Scale Geothermal Power Plant, demonstrating our commitment to helping unlock geothermal potential and accelerate the adoption of sustainable, low-carbon energy.



EtaPRO™ Predictive Analytics Platform

EtaPRO™ is Toshiba's advanced performance monitoring and predictive analytics platform that helps power plant operators optimize operational efficiency, enhance asset reliability, and implement proactive maintenance strategies through real-time data analysis and intelligent diagnostics. By enabling early detection of equipment abnormalities, EtaPRO™ helps reduce unplanned outages, improve plant availability, and support more reliable power generation. Demonstrating Toshiba's digital capabilities in the geothermal sector, TAPI partnered with PT Geo Dipa Energi to implement an IoT-based monitoring solution at the Patuha I Geothermal Power Plant in 2022, leveraging EtaPRO™ to provide real-time machine condition monitoring, accelerate issue identification, and contribute to more efficient and stable geothermal plant operations.

"Geothermal energy plays a vital role in Indonesia's journey toward a low-carbon and energy-secure future," said Ryuji Nagaie, President Director of PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia. "By combining our proven geothermal power generation technologies with advanced digital solutions, Toshiba is supporting operators to maximize plant performance, enhance reliability, and accelerate the development of sustainable energy infrastructure."

As global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality continue to gain momentum, Toshiba remains committed to supporting renewable energy projects including geothermal and hydropower. Through innovative technologies, digital transformation, and close collaboration with stakeholders, Toshiba contributes to building a resilient and sustainable energy future for Indonesia and beyond.

Visit Toshiba at IIGCE 2026

Date: August 19-21, 2026

Venue: Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC)

Booth: A-119

Registration HERE

About PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia

PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia (TAPI), a subsidiary of Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., was established in 2014. TAPI facilitates and manages power generation projects, transmission and distribution solutions, and railway solutions in Indonesia. Guided by the basic commitment of the Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future," Toshiba in Indonesia contributes towards the country's sustainable development by advancing the quest for carbon neutrality and resilient infrastructure and creating integrated value-add solutions for Indonesia.

For more information, visit https://asia.toshiba.com/indonesia/

SOURCE PT. Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia