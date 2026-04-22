TotalEnergies ENEOS signs 15-year PPA with Thailand's Jintana Intertrade

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies ENEOS and Jintana Intertrade Co., Ltd. (Jintana), an established Thai garment manufacturer, signed a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a 650 kilowatt-peak (kWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Jintana's manufacturing plant in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

TotalEnergies ENEOS to install rooftop solar PV system at Jintana’s manufacturing plant in Thailand

The rooftop solar installation, with approximately 1,000 solar PV modules, is expected to generate over 1,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. This will supply around 55% of the site's total electricity needs and will help avoid more than 480 tons of CO 2 emissions annually for Jintana.

Under the PPA, TotalEnergies ENEOS will fully finance, design, install, operate and maintain the system, while Jintana buys the electricity produced throughout the duration of the agreement. This partnership offers Jintana substantial benefits, primarily through electricity cost savings, long-term energy price stability and enhanced sustainability credentials.

"We are pleased to sign this 15-year deal with Jintana, marking the start of our partnership to support their sustainability goals," said Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific. "More corporates are adopting solar energy to reduce costs and meet sustainability targets. Integrating on-site solar power into manufacturing operations is a practical and effective approach for companies to reduce emissions and secure cleaner electricity for the long term."

"Signing this project with TotalEnergies ENEOS represents an important milestone in Jintana's sustainability journey. We are pleased to contribute to emissions reduction through the adoption of renewable energy at our manufacturing site and to take a meaningful step toward more sustainable operations. We hope this project will serve as a strong foundation for further progress, and we remain committed to supporting a lower-carbon future," said Savitee Thanalongkorn, CEO of Jintana Intertrade Co., Ltd.

To learn more about TotalEnergies ENEOS tailored solar solutions, check out the free brochure, or contact directly for more information.

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About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and electricity

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. At the beginning of 2026, TotalEnergies has more than 34 GW of gross renewable power generation capacity and aims to achieve over 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan Region. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contact

Media Relation: [email protected]

About Jintana Intertrade Co., Ltd.

Jintana Intertrade Co., Ltd. is a long-established Thai intimate apparel company with more than 65 years of heritage. The company operates across two core business areas: the development and retail of its own brand, and manufacturing for both its branded business and OEM export customers. Built on a foundation of sincerity, quality and continuous improvement, Jintana combines trusted brand heritage with established manufacturing expertise to serve evolving customer needs in both domestic and international markets.

Jintana Intertrade Co., Ltd. Contact

Media Relation: [email protected]

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Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

SOURCE TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia