Tower Records Shibuya, Tokyo's Global Hub for Music, Undergoing Major Reformation

- Tower Records Shibuya Brings Craft Beer to Its Iconic Vinyl Floor -

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Records Shibuya (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), the iconic flagship store in Tokyo operated by Tower Records Japan Inc., is currently undergoing renovation works, starting from the entire 1st floor and parts of the 3rd to 6th floors, scheduled to hold the grand opening on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Reflecting the latest and freshest trends of the times, the store plans to proudly present the five fully-renovated floors to its customers.

Tower Records Japan, logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108910/202511199461/_prw_PI1fl_3S8seweV.png

Tower Records Shibuya 6F, TOWER VINYL:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108910/202511199461/_prw_PI2fl_yc359045.jpg

Tower Records Shibuya 6F, TOWER RECORDS BEER, Concept Image:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108910/202511199461/_prw_PI3fl_922aEj13.jpg

In response to both the global and domestic swells of the popularity of J-pop, the renewal of the store includes a massive ramp-up of its selections by expanding its inventory of J-pop vinyls, both new and used, on its specialized floor "TOWER VINYL," dedicated entirely to analog records, already boasting a selection of more than 100,000 titles.

The store will also launch a brand new feature on the same floor, "TOWER RECORDS BEER," -- a space where visitors can enjoy craft beer while they immerse themselves into their favorite music, providing an experience that blends music culture and lifestyles, precisely what the company is so well known for.

The Anime & Games area, known to customers for its extensive collection of globally-known works and series, will also be expanded significantly to better serve international visitors with a wider range of products.

The 1st floor that any and every customer steps foot in when visiting the store will be redesigned completely, all the way from the famous eye-catching entrance to the cashiers located at the back of the sales floor, to continue serving music fans as the hottest spot for discovering the latest music trends.

Tower Records Shibuya 1F, Concept Image_1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108910/202511199461/_prw_PI4fl_RN0BCtNu.jpg

Tower Records Shibuya 1F, Concept Image_2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108910/202511199461/_prw_PI5fl_ALY68z98.jpg

Tower Records Shibuya 1F, Concept Image_3:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108910/202511199461/_prw_PI6fl_yiueCxrW.jpg

Tower Records Shibuya 4F, Concept Image:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108910/202511199461/_prw_PI7fl_XCY9s210.jpg

Store Information

Store Name: Tower Records Shibuya

Address: 1-22-14, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041

Business Hours: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Store Closed: Irregularly

Sales Floor Space: Approx. 5,100 m2

Date Opened: March 1995

SOURCE Tower Records Japan Inc.