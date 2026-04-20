Towngas and Tencent forge strategic partnership to drive "Energy + Tech" smart digital transformation

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) and Tencent have signed a strategic partnership agreement in Hong Kong. The two companies will collaborate extensively on unified cloud resource management, digital platform development, large artificial intelligence (AI) models and applications, customer engagement enhancement, and R&D tool synergy. Together, they aim to drive the smart digital transformation of the energy sector.

Witnessed by Mr Peter Wong Wai-yee (3rd from left, back row), Managing Director of Towngas; Mr Dowson Tong (3rd from right, back row), Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Cloud and Smart Industries Group; Mr Yang Jun (2nd from left, back row), Chief Operating Officer – Extended Business of Towngas, and Executive Director and General Manager of Towngas Lifestyle; Mr Yongping Zhai (2nd from right, back row), Senior Advisor of the Strategic Development Department at Tencent; Mr John Qiu Jian-hang (1st from left, back row), Chief Operating Officer – Renewable Business of Towngas; and Mr Leon Cao (1st from right, back row), Vice President, Head of Smart Manufacturing and Head of Energy and Resources Energy of Tencent Cloud, the strategic partnership agreement is signed by Mr Alex Wong (left, front row), General Manager – Corporate Information Technology of Towngas, and Ms Faye Song (right, front row), General Manager of Energy and Resources Industry at Tencent Cloud, on behalf of their respective companies.

The partnership dates back to 2020, when Towngas Lifestyle, the extended business division of Towngas, first teamed up with Tencent Cloud. In 2021, Towngas Energy, the Group's renewable energy arm, worked with Tencent Cloud to build a smart energy ecosystem, which currently supports over a hundred integrated energy projects for the business segment. In 2023, Towngas Lifestyle and Tencent Cloud entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning cloud platforms, big data, AI, and customer engagement, delivering one-stop lifestyle solutions to 46 million household customers across Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland. This latest agreement marks a comprehensive, group-level strategic partnership between Towngas and Tencent. It is designed to pool their resources, achieve cross-divisional synergy, drive quality and efficiency gains, and accelerate AI innovation.

Over the past six years, this collaboration has yielded remarkable results. Powered by Tencent Cloud, Towngas Lifestyle has upgraded the digital foundation and driven application innovation for its Towngas Lifestyle Cloud (TLC) platform. Furthermore, leveraging Tencent Cloud's TBDS (Tencent Big Data Suite), it built the Towngas Analytics Platform (TAP), which currently supports big data applications for over 70 affiliated city-gas companies as well as its Hong Kong operations.

In terms of AI applications, Towngas Lifestyle has capitalised on Tencent's AI computing power and large model technology to launch innovative tools such as smart safety inspections and AI service agents, significantly boosting the efficiency of frontline staff at gas companies. To better serve its customers, the company has deeply integrated Tencent's WeCom to improve customer outreach. On the R&D front, Towngas Lifestyle has widely adopted Tencent's AI development tools to streamline workflows. Moreover, the partners have successfully replicated their mainland successes in Hong Kong, completing the cross-border deployment of the TAP platform and advancing the upgrade of the city's business systems.

Mr Peter Wong Wai-yee, Managing Director of Towngas, said: "Tencent's leading position in AI and digital technology is obvious to all. Since 2020, the two parties have established a strong partnership, expanding from Towngas Lifestyle's extended business to cooperation on the smart energy platform for the renewable energy segment, and gradually extending from the mainland to Hong Kong. As an enterprise with a 164-year history, Towngas has grown to possess a customer base of over 120 million since entering the mainland gas utility business in 1994. Facing such a massive number of customers, data security is of paramount importance. How to build a secure and efficient system for management and service has become a critical issue for business development. We are confident in joining hands with Tencent to co-build a secure and efficient digital system, comprehensively elevate the customer service experience and operational efficiency, and jointly pioneer more possibilities for 'Energy + Tech'."

Mr Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Cloud and Smart Industries Group, stated that as a household brand in Hong Kong, Towngas's "customer-centric" service philosophy aligns closely with Tencent's corporate mission of "Value for Users, Tech for Good". Over the past six years, Tencent has engaged in deep collaboration with multiple segments under Towngas, empowering businesses with technology to achieve precise operations. Tencent looks forward to taking this exchange as a new starting point, further consolidating the "Cloud + AI" technological foundation based on existing cooperation, and deeply integrating Tencent's digital capabilities with Towngas's rich application scenarios. Through technological innovation, the goal is to achieve better customer service delivery and enhance operational efficiency, exploring a new path to sustainable development for the smart upgrade of the energy industry while ensuring data security and user privacy.

Looking ahead, the two companies will continue to deepen their collaboration in migrating core businesses to the cloud, co-building digital platforms, deploying large models and AI applications, and enhancing customer engagement. This will not only deliver a superior experience for gas customers but also set a benchmark for the high-quality transformational development of the energy industry.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud