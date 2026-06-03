Tencent Cloud Partners with UXSoft to Build Smarter Retail Operations for Hung Fook Tong, Hong Kong's Largest Herbal Product Retailer

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, announced its partnership with UXSoft Global Limited (UXSoft), a retail solutions provider specialized in digital transformation, to deliver a large-scale smart retail transformation for Hung Fook Tong, one of Hong Kong's leading Chinese herbal product retailers. The collaboration has successfully migrated the wellness brand's mission-critical point-of-sale (POS) systems across more than 100 retail outlets to Tencent Cloud. The migration creates a secure, highly available infrastructure integrated with UXSoft's advanced POS solutions, laying the groundwork for smarter operations and future AI-powered innovation.

(From left to right) Eric Ng, Chief Technology Officer of UXSoft Global Limited; Donald Tse, Chairman and Executive Director of Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited; and Rachel Xie, General Manager of Operations, Channels and Marketing, Tencent Cloud International, at the Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong signing ceremony.

Founded in 1986, Hung Fook Tong has evolved from a traditional herbal tea shop into a modern wellness enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Today, the brand operates more than 100 self-owned stores across Hong Kong and maintains a wholesale and distribution network globally. To sustain this growth and support its diverse portfolio of herbal drinks, soups, and wellness products, the company identified the need for a more agile technological backbone to strengthen its Hong Kong operations while enabling international expansion.

Building Smarter Retail Operations with Cloud Infrastructure

Hung Fook Tong's transformation centered on three priorities: achieving real-time inventory visibility, deploying a flexible promotional engine, and strengthening its membership ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provided the secure, scalable foundation for these ambitions, delivering a resilient architecture that spans Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Short Message Service (SMS), networking, and security services. Together with UXSoft's advanced POS solution and retail expertise, the partnership created a unified management hub that streamlines daily operations and opens the door to AI-powered innovation.

Powered by UXSoft's engine on Tencent Cloud, Hung Fook Tong now optimizes inventory rotation for fresh products such as herbal drinks and soups—helping ensure timely availability and consistent quality for customers. The company's new AI-driven membership system further deepens customer loyalty across its retail network, while Tencent Cloud's scalability provides the agility to expand wholesale operations across Hong Kong, mainland China, and international markets.

Steven Choi, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Hong Kong & Macau, said, "We are proud to support Hung Fook Tong's digital transformation journey alongside UXSoft. Together, we are delivering a secure and scalable cloud foundation that integrates advanced retail solutions, enabling smarter operations and preparing the brand for the next wave of AI-enabled innovation. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering retailers with the tools they need to drive efficiency and enhance customer engagement."

Boris Lo, Chief Operation Officer of UXSoft Global Limited, said, "This partnership underscores the synergy between cloud infrastructure and professional retail solutions. Beyond leveraging Tencent Cloud as the foundational framework, UXSoft proactively upgrades UXRetail with AI-powered functionalities for Hung Fook Tong Group. Our integrated Retail Management system built on Tencent Cloud delivers a flexible, responsive business ecosystem, empowering the brand to efficiently handle intricate retail operations and sustain premium, uniform customer service experiences."

Donald Tse, Chairman and Executive Director of Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited, said, "Partnering with Tencent Cloud and UXSoft marks a significant milestone in our journey toward smarter retail. By integrating advanced technology with our motto of 'Naturally Made, Wholeheartedly Good,' we are enhancing operational efficiency while staying focused on our customers' wellness. This digital foundation will be key as we continue to grow and innovate in the health-focused retail sector."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About UXSoft Global Limited:

UXSoft is a leading provider of retail digitalization solutions, with a service network spanning over 10 countries and regions worldwide. Its clients include number of reputable retail enterprises. With a mission to "drive retail evolution through technology," the company is committed to helping retailers transform efficiency and elevate customer experiences through innovative products.

About Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited:

Established in 1986 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in July 2014, Hung Fook Tong is a modern wellness concept food and beverage enterprise, offering a wide range of additive-free healthy food products for 40 years. Currently, it has over 100 retail shops in Hong Kong, thus it is the top retailer of Chinese herbal products in Hong Kong in terms of the number of retail shops. To capture the growth potential of the huge consumer market in Mainland China, the Group's long shelf-life drinks and fresh drinks are sold to third party retailers and distributors covering multiple cities across Chinese Mainland and international markets.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud