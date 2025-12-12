Towngas Saves Up to 40% in IT Costs -- How eCloudvalley Enabled Zero‑Incident Cloud Modernization

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As its business footprint expanded, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) decided to modernize its IT infrastructure on the cloud. In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its core partner eCloudvalley, Towngas migrated mission‑critical systems, saving up to 40% in IT costs while ensuring 99.99% availability for core systems.

(From left) Joe Kwok, Hong Kong Country Manager at eCloudvalley; Alex Wong, General Manager of Corporate IT at Towngas

Unwire.pro interviewed Alex Wong, General Manager of Information Technology at Towngas, and Joe Kwok, Regional Manager of eCloudvalley Hong Kong, to explore how cloud modernization drives transformation and how the two organizations are partnering to leverage data and generative AI to deliver better service experiences.

From "Back‑Office Maintenance" to "All‑Around Stewardship": A Proactive Partnership

Speaking about the collaboration, Joe from eCloudvalley shared: "What we are most proud of in the past two years is that 'nothing major happened.'" Rather than acting as Towngas' back‑office support, eCloudvalley functions more like an embedded steward—providing 24/7 monitoring, developing ongoing cost‑optimization strategies, and tailoring every solution to Towngas' needs.

eCloudvalley oversees full‑spectrum management and alerts—from cloud architecture security and backup mechanisms to cost‑efficiency planning—allowing Towngas' IT team to focus on business innovation and application development without worrying about infrastructure stability. "eCloudvalley feels like part of our internal team," said Alex Wong. "They anticipate our needs, optimize costs, and help us achieve maximum return on our AWS investments."

Reducing IT Costs by 30–40% and Achieving 99.99% Availability — Faster Market Response from Months to Days

With eCloudvalley's support in modernizing on AWS, Towngas now operates with greater efficiency, agility, and resilience—directly reflected in faster business rollout and scalability. The migration reduced IT costs by 30–40%, cut routine management time, and maintained 99.99% availability for mission‑critical systems, enabling Towngas to deliver consistent and reliable services more rapidly.

After adopting a microservices architecture, Towngas decoupled applications into independently functioning modules, allowing individual feature enhancements without disrupting the whole system. Joe explained that initiatives such as loyalty programs or promotional campaigns can now be adjusted weekly—or even daily—enhancing customer experience and empowering the company with real‑time responsiveness.

Looking Ahead: AI and Security Compliance Take Center Stage

As AI adoption accelerates, Towngas has already begun building AI‑driven services to enhance customer support and streamline operations. For example, leveraging Amazon Bedrock to develop generative AI tools, enabling legal and supply chain teams to quickly validate customer contracts and terms, while also exploring Agentic AI to support employees in handling complex, multi‑step tasks. Joe believes that only when internal processes are optimized and employees learn how to "work with AI" can enterprises effectively apply AI to core decision‑making and business innovation.

Looking ahead, with Hong Kong implementing critical infrastructure regulations by 2026 and AI applications becoming more widespread, data security and regulatory compliance will be top priorities in the partnership. In the AI era, data‑leakage risks take on new forms—so eCloudvalley will continue helping Towngas strengthen protective frameworks, including endpoint security, data governance, and regulation‑aligned backup mechanisms. For enterprises still hesitant about cloud or AI adoption, Joe offers simple advice: start by solving an immediate pain point, build confidence through small‑scale success, and progress step by step toward full transformation.

About eCloudvalley

Founded in 2013, eCloudvalley is a leading cloud service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, serving over 2,400 customers with tailored cloud, data, and security solutions. As an award-winning AWS Premier Partner, the company combines global expertise with local insight to support enterprises through every stage of digital transformation.

Read more: https://www.ecloudvalley.com/en/event/hk-case-sharing-towngas

SOURCE eCloudvalley Technology (HK) Limited