"TOWNPLACE" by Sun Hung Kai Properties is Honoured as Official Accommodation Partner for The World Games Series 2024 Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world focuses on the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Hong Kong delegation's triumphs continue to make headlines. To date, athletes like Vivian Kong, Cheung Ka-long, and Siobhán Haughey have secured two gold and two bronze medals, showcasing the vitality of Hong Kong's sports sector. This October, Hong Kong will host the highly anticipated World Games Series for the first time, which is set to elevate Hong Kong's status as a focal point for international sports event hosting.

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, Hong Kong's largest flagship quality leasing project for young talents, has been named the Official Accommodation Partner for The World Games Series 2024 Hong Kong. With numerous international sports events approaching in the latter half of the year, "TOWNPLACE" is fully committed to supporting the development of sports in the city. Offering world-class sports facilities and international-standard accommodations, "TOWNPLACE" aims to advocate the modern wellness lifestyle, ensuring its guests' comprehensive well-being, making TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON the top choice for sports professionals.

World-Class Sports Facilities Create Ideal Stays

The TP SOCIAL CLUB at TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON spans 53,000 square feet, providing Hong Kong's finest indoor and outdoor sports facilities with panoramic views of Victoria Harbour. It is also equipped with state-of-the-art sports equipment and comprehensive amenities, enabling professional athletes to enjoy exclusive training experiences and immersive pre-game preparation.

The indoor sports area combines professional facilities and features designed for body and mind relaxation. The BEAST STUDIO features commercial-grade equipment for athletes to push their limits, while the wood-toned MINDFUL is perfect for yoga and meditation. Other facilities including SPIN, STEAM, and SAUNA, offer holistic solutions for athletes' physical and mental well-being.

The outdoor sports area seamlessly blends expansive views with natural healing. The SKYBOUND POOL, complete with a jacuzzi and cold bath, offers muscle relaxation while gazing upon the impressive harbour landscape. The TOWNPLACE PIER AND PROMENADE offers an immersive sea view SPA experience, ideal for unwinding, while the HOOPS serves as a perfect spot for athlete interaction and relaxation.

Flexible and Innovative Short and Long-Term Leasing Experience

Establishing as the Unique Staying Option for Global Event Travelers

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON maintains international accommodation standards and proactively seeks innovative synergies with diverse industry partners. In addition to offering athletes international-standard sports facilities, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON provides flexible, convenient, and comprehensive accommodation options for athletes' families and spectators. Its unique staying experience draws more visitors to Hong Kong, amplifying the significance of this landmark sports and tourism event.

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON's pioneering "Aparthotel" model combines hybrid long-term and short-term leasing options, offering daily, monthly, and yearly stays. This flexibility makes accommodation more accessible for athletes' families and spectators. With diverse room types, cozy interior design, full furnishings, and home automation features, guests can move in effortlessly and immerse themselves in thrilling events.

Situated in the heart of West Kowloon with excellent transportation links, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON provides the perfect solution for athletes and spectators to attend the Games and explore Hong Kong. Just a five-minute walk from Nam Cheong MTR station, guests can easily access event venues. Beyond the exciting competitions, they can explore Hong Kong's scenic beauty and cultural landmarks. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, adjacent to Victoria Harbour and featuring an exceptional sea-view observation deck, enables guests to enjoy the tranquil beauty of Hong Kong both day and night and conveniently explore commercial landmarks and popular spots like the West Kowloon Cultural District. Visitors can effortlessly blend into the urban rhythm and natural charm of Hong Kong, gaining a unique event and travel experience.

TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON offers residents a "Bleisure" lifestyle, with a series of innovative concepts and service facilities that redefine traditional leasing models. This unique approach seamlessly integrates work, living and leisure, empowering residents to freely explore the city and personalize their stay.

Elevating the Conventional Living Experience

"TOWNPLACE" Redefines Community Living for Premium Young Talents



TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON transcends traditional accommodation concepts by creating unique settings that foster community connections. It offers a platform for communities that value healthy living and quality social interactions, aligning with the spirit of The World Games. Similar to the Olympics, The World Games is also a grand international gathering where athletes from various countries, cultures, and disciplines showcase talents and engage in cultural exchanges.

The TP Community of "TOWNPLACE" integrates the groundbreaking "Community" concept with a modern wellness lifestyle, focusing on residents' physical health, social interactions, and mental well-being. Tailored community activities are designed to foster a positive social atmosphere.

Leveraging the extensive facilities and services of TP SOCIAL CLUB, TP Community collaborates with international and local premium sports brands and experts to organize exclusive community activities that promote physical and mental health and a positive lifestyle. A range of activities, including yoga and meditation workshops, sneaker brand-sharing sessions, and hiking, cater to the leisure and relaxation needs of valued guests from diverse national and cultural backgrounds. These activities help break down barriers among guests, fostering good relationships and creating a sense of belonging and a cohesive community environment. This holistic approach helps guests in achieving peak physical and mental wellness, unlocking new potential for professional and personal growth.

About "TOWNPLACE"

Established in 2018, "TOWNPLACE" is a ground-breaking residential flexi-leasing brand by Sun Hung Kai Properties, offering the twin properties of TOWNPLACE SOHO and TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN. It provides three leasing options of Serviced, Furnished and Unfurnished apartments with varied interior designs to cater for different tastes, and lease terms starting from as short as one month.

"TOWNPLACE" further expands its human-centric livable space, striving to enhance the premium young talents' living experience through the brand-new concept of "Aparthotel" living. Being the largest flagship quality leasing project for young talent, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON was launched in Oct 2023.

"TOWNPLACE" is the first to introduce the unique Community concept into the market which connects residents closely to help expand their social and professional networks. By meeting like-minded neighbors in the TOWNPLACE Community, friendships are developed and a sharing economy emerges. "TOWNPLACE" is more than a place to live.

