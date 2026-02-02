TOWNPLACE, SHKP's Premium Residential Leasing Brand - The First in Hong Kong to Reward You with The Point

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOWNPLACE, the largest residential leasing brand under Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) (0016), announces its official partnership with The Point, the largest integrated mall loyalty programme in Hong Kong, becoming the Group's first premium residential leasing brand to introduce this initiative. This collaboration breaks traditional leasing boundaries as TOWNPLACE leverages The Point as a connector, seamlessly integrating living experiences with daily consumption through a digital platform. TOWNERs can now effortlessly access The Point network, encompassing nearly 30 SHKP shopping malls, almost 3,000 merchants, and 6 "Royal" hotels. This move strengthens TOWNERs' sense of belonging to the brand and the Group, while transforming accommodation into a flexible, bespoke, and comprehensive premium lifestyle experience.

SHKP's Latest Masterpiece in Luxury Leasing – The New Elite Residence Collection

TOWNPLACE represents SHKP's latest in-house premium residential leasing brand, inheriting the Group's esteemed reputation for luxury residential leasing while crafting quality living solutions tailored for global executives and professionals. As a modern evolution of SHKP's luxury residential leasing portfolio, TOWNPLACE integrates the Group's resources to elevate the high-end living experience for contemporary elites.

The brand's portfolio is strategically situated in the prime districts of Mid-Levels Central, Kennedy Town, and West Kowloon, offering nearly 1,300 units collectively. The latest harbourfront flagship, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, exemplifies the brand's positioning with its proximity to SHKP's West Kowloon commercial cluster, and being just one station away from High Speed Rail Hong Kong West Kowloon Station#, offering strategic access to key cities in the Greater Bay Area.

This flagship project embraces the artistic ambiance of the West Kowloon Cultural District while seamlessly connects to SHKP's International Commerce Centre (ICC), International Gateway Centre (IGC), Artist Square Towers, and the International Finance Centre (ifc) in Central CBD, providing premier business, shopping, and cultural experiences that reflect SHKP's forward-looking vision for future premium residential living.

# "One station away" refers exclusively to the railway journey of one station distance from Nam Cheong MTR Station (near TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON) to Austin MTR Station (near High Speed Rail Hong Kong West Kowloon Station). Information is sourced from the MTR Corporation Limited website and is provided for reference only. Actual station counts may vary depending on the route taken. For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the MTR Corporation Limited website.



Pioneering Industry Firsts: Three Innovative Breakthroughs Redefining Modern Luxury Residential Experience

1. A Digital Passport Upon Move-in: Seamless Access to the SHKP Ecosystem

Executive elites with refined tastes, despite their demanding work schedules, pursue the ultimate in efficiency and quality of life, requiring access to premium services anytime and anywhere. In response, TOWNPLACE actively digitalises the residential journey by offering TOWNERs an exclusive "Digital Passport" to SHKP's extensive ecosystem from the moment they sign their lease. This innovation bridges previously separate "living spaces" and "consumption networks", instantly integrating TOWNERs into SHKP's comprehensive quality lifestyle network across Hong Kong. This includes nearly 30 SHKP shopping malls, almost 3,000 merchants, and 6 "Royal" hotels within The Point network. From Michelin-starred restaurants to international luxury boutiques, and five-star hotel dining and hospitality experiences, TOWNERs enjoy a top-tier lifestyle offering that transcends geographical boundaries.

Through full digitalisation of the rewards mechanism and direct integration with The Point App, TOWNPLACE ensures reward bonus points are credited directly to accounts, with every 250 points convertible to $1 Point Dollar for cash-equivalent use at designated mall merchants, translating into tangible lifestyle rewards. This streamlined process eliminates complex redemption procedures, transforming them into a "seamless" and "instant gratification" proactive lifestyle enjoyment, significantly enhancing TOWNERs' sense of belonging to the brand and the Group.

Earn Up to 75,000 The Point Bonus Points | Unlimited Referral Rewards

From now on, new leases or renewals at the harbourfront flagship TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON earn corresponding one-time fixed The Point bonus points based on eligible reward categories. Specified eligible individuals receive additional bonus points, while The Point Gold members will enjoy exclusive privileges with extra bonus points on top of all rewards, totalling up to 75,000 points in value*. Furthermore, existing TOWNPLACE guests can earn unlimited bonus points by successfully referring friends and family to any project under the brand without a referral limit*, providing TOWNERs with the opportunity for endless rewards.

*Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit https://bit.ly/45rZjqW. Remarks: New guest, returning, and renewal rewards apply only to leases signed with TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON; The lease terms of signed agreements under new guest, returning and referral rewards has to be at least one month, while that of renewal rewards has to be at least three months; Referral rewards do not apply to referrals made by existing guests of TOWNPLACE SOHO or TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN for leases signed with those two properties.



2. 15-Minute CBD Living Circle Connecting Hong Kong's Prime Locations

TOWNPLACE is the exclusive brand in Hong Kong's serviced apartment market to offer the TRIO clubhouse access experience. Unlike single-project clubhouse facilities available elsewhere, TOWNERs enjoy borderless access across TOWNPLACE's three premium clubhouses spanning 83,000 square feet, located in Mid-Levels Central, Kennedy Town, and the West Kowloon harbourfront.

Each location is within walking distance of MTR stations, enabling a 15-minute commute to the CBDs of Central and West Kowloon^. This innovative model extends TOWNERs' living space beyond their individual residences, offering them a distinctive "Citywide Pass" that establishes multiple lifestyle hubs across Hong Kong's most iconic prime locations. This setup delivers ultimate flexibility in premium living for professionals while solidifying TOWNPLACE's unparalleled leadership position in the high-end leasing market.

^The estimated travel time listed is for reference only; actual time required may vary depending on traffic conditions, routes, and weather



3. Empowering Space Through Bespoke Experiences to Cultivate an Exclusive High-Net-Worth Community

TOWNPLACE embraces the Community Architect philosophy prevalent in Silicon Valley's tech circles, crafting personalised experiential journeys for each TOWNERs. Moving beyond traditional, passive clubhouse services, the dedicated TOWNPLACE Community Team proactively curated sophisticated social and wellness experiences that blend the latest lifestyle trends with strategic collaborations with internationally renowned brands. This approach revitalises clubhouse spaces and brings world-class mindfulness and wellness experiences right at TOWNERs' doorsteps, elevating the prestige and uniqueness of the TOWNPLACE.

As SHKP's first premium residential leasing brand to join The Point, this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the Group's residential leasing business. The future of luxury living transcends physical spaces — it is about "connection" and "empowerment". TOWNPLACE orchestrates every life moment in harmony with SHKP's premium ecosystem. Through seamless integration with The Point, TOWNPLACE connects TOWNERs to a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem encompassing residential living, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Looking ahead, TOWNPLACE will continue pioneering innovative collaborations and synergies across the Group's portfolio to unlock unprecedented value for TOWNERs.

About TOWNPLACE

TOWNPLACE, Sun Hung Kai Properties' premium residential leasing brand, is tailored for global executives and professionals. Animated by the core value of 'High-Quality Connection', fostering an exclusive TOWNPLACE elite collective and extending the concept of luxury living beyond the residence into the entire premium neighbourhood.

TOWNPLACE's new elite collective portfolio of nearly 1,300 units spans three of Hong Kong's prime locations. TOWNPLACE SOHO (Central and Hong Kong MTR Stations) embodies the timeless prestige of Mid-Levels Central, within walking distance of International Finance Centre (ifc) and Central's CBD. TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN (Kennedy Town MTR Station) is set in the sought-after Island West district, offering a perfect blend of waterfront tranquillity and urban convenience. The new harbourfront flagship, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON (Nam Cheong MTR Station), is neighbouring the Sun Hung Kai Properties' commercial cluster at West Kowloon, providing seamless access to the core business and luxury lifestyle circle. All three properties boast exceptional transport links near MTR stations, the High Speed Rail, and the Airport Express, ensuring effortless travel across Hong Kong and beyond.

As the exclusive premium residential leasing brand offering TRIO clubhouse access experience, TOWNPLACE connects top-tier networks across Victoria Harbour, enabling residents' privileged access to 83,000 square feet of luxury clubhouse facilities spread across three locations. The comprehensive amenities range from a breathtaking infinity pool to world-class wellness facilities, basketball and pickleball court and commercial-grade work space. More importantly, the TOWNPLACE Community Team meticulously curates a series of bespoke social experiences and exclusive events, transforming these exceptional facilities into a platform for genuine, high-quality connections. The properties also feature dedicated pet-friendly floors and clubhouse areas, making it Hong Kong's most outstanding waterfront lifestyle experience for pet-owning families.

About The Point

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (SHKP) integrated loyalty programme for SHKP malls, The Point, has always sought to continuously enhance customer experience. Members of The Point can earn points by spending at almost 3,000 merchants across nearly 30 SHKP malls in Hong Kong. Accumulated points can be converted into Point Dollars for use as cash, or redeemed for complimentary parking or EV charging services in designated malls and carparks across 18 districts. Leveraging SHKP's diverse business portfolio, The Point also partners with Go Royal, YATA, and SmarTone to provide more opportunities for members to earn points and to elevate their shopping experience with an expanded range of rewards. Additionally, members who spend a designated amount within 12 months can achieve VIP status - The Point Gold, unlocking exclusive privileges for a year. These include bonus point rewards, enhanced parking privileges, hotel and dining benefits, upgraded shopping advantages, merchant-exclusive rewards, and more.

