Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design Announces Winners of 14th International Poster Triennial in Toyama 2024

TOYAMA, Japan, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design has announced the winners of the 14th International Poster Triennial in Toyama 2024 (hereinafter "IPT2024"), the only international open call exhibition of posters in Japan that is held once every three years.

The prize-winning works have been selected from among 4,557 entries from 78 countries and regions in all categories of IPT2024 after a strict screening process.

All prize-winning posters will be displayed at the Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design beginning on Saturday, October 12.

https://tad-toyama.jp/en/

Winners

- Category A and Category B

Grand prix:

Super Terrain (Quentin Bodin + Luc de Fouquet + Lucas Meyer) (France)

Gold prizes:

Atelier Ter Bekke & Behage (Evelyn Ter Bekke & Dirk Behage) (France / The Netherlands)

Dasha Podoltseva (Ukraine)

Silver prizes:

Sasaki Shun (Japan)

Takechi Kozue (Japan)

Toan Vu-Huu (Germany)

Bronze prizes:

Erich Brechbuhl (Switzerland)

Kashiwagi Mitsuki (Japan)

Nagai Kazumasa (Japan)

Felix Pfaffli (Switzerland)

Tomasz Stelmaski (Poland)

Tamaki Taichi (Japan)*Won two awards for different works.

Agnieszka Ziemiszewska (Poland)

- U30+STUDENT category

Gold prize:

Feng Hanhan (Mainland China)

Silver prizes:

Tymoteusz Molinski (Poland)

Yazawa Hiroto (Japan)

Zhao Ru Jin (Mainland China)

Bronze prizes:

Chen Po-Jui (Taiwan region)

Han Love Tao (Mainland China)

Han Yu Feng (Mainland China)

Iyama Koichi (Japan)

Jin Xiao Xiao (Mainland China)

Kawachi Rumi (Japan)

Lin Jiayu (Mainland China)

Nanbu Yumeto (Japan)

Pan Wei (Mainland China)

Tsujimoto Hiroki (Japan)

List of works: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410107898-O1-344L2g45.pdf

- Judges (in alphabetical order)

First Screening Jury

Hiroaki Nagai / Keiichiro Fujisaki / Ken Miki / Kiyonori Muroga / Noriko Kawakami / Taku Satoh / Yoshiaki Irobe / Yuri Uenishi

Second Screening Jury

Dean Poole (New Zealand) / Katsumi Asaba / Ken Miki / Nikki Gonnissen (thonik) (The Netherlands) / Taku Satoh

- The 14th International Poster Triennial in Toyama 2024 (IPT2024)

Period: October 12, 2024 - December 15, 2024

Venue: 2F, exhibition rooms 2, 3 and 4, Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design

Admission: 1,300 yen (*1,000 yen) for adults, 650 yen (*500 yen) for university students. Admission fees in (*) are applied for groups of 20 people or more.

SOURCE Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design