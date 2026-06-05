Toyota Asia Names Seven Athletes to Global Team Toyota Roster for Aichi-Nagoya 2026

The line-up includes two new para-athletes – Indonesian para cyclist Muhammad Fadli Imamuddin and Malaysian para-athletics sprinter Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi – alongside five returning athletes from the Paris 2024 cycle.

Each athlete will be paired with a Dual Hero Project, a Toyota-supported initiative within the Asia region that gives back to the communities that shaped them .

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor Asia (TMA) today announced its refreshed line-up of seven Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs) representing six countries across Southeast Asia, on the road to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games and Asian Para Games. The roster includes two new para-athletes, alongside returning athletes from the Paris 2024 cycle. This is also unified under Toyota's regional brand platform, Move Your World, and reflects the company's enduring belief that sport reveals what it truly means to be human.

Two new athletes join the Asia line-up

Toyota’s expanded roster strengthens its commitment to athletes in Asia ahead of the 2026 Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

Fresh to the team are Indonesia's Muhammad Fadli Imamuddin and Malaysia's Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi, who will join five Global Team Toyota Athletes from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the Vietnam across a range of sporting disciplines. Since 2018, Toyota has partnered with over 20 Global Team Toyota Athletes in Asia, supporting athletes who not only represent sporting excellence, but also embody the power of movement to drive progress beyond competition. As Toyota continues to evolve, its athlete partnerships remain a key expression of its Move Your World philosophy, where mobility extends beyond movement to create access, opportunity and progress within communities. Through the Global Team Toyota Athletes, Toyota continues to champion sport as a platform for inspiration, inclusion and meaningful community impact.

Name of Athlete Background Indonesia's Muhammad

Fadli Imamuddin Began his sporting career as a professional motorcycle racer

before a racing incident in 2015 led him to transition to para

cycling. He returned to competition in 2017 and has since

represented Indonesia internationally, claiming gold at the

2025 ASEAN Para Games, while mentoring the next

generation of riders through his motorcycle racing school. Malaysia's Muhammad

Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi Progressed from school-level competitions to the

international stage, steadily building a reputation as a

consistent performer in para-athletics. His achievements

include winning gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games

and silver at the 2025 ASEAN Para Games, signaling the growing

strength of para sport in the region.

The full line-up of Global Team Toyota Athletes include:

Country Name of Athlete Sport Status Indonesia Muhammad Fadli Imamuddin Para Cycling New for 2026 Malaysia Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi Para Athletics New for 2026 Philippines Carlos Yulo Gymnastics Continuing Philippines Ernie Gawilan Para Swimming Continuing Singapore Toh Wei Soong Para Swimming Continuing Thailand Kunlavut Vitidsarn Badminton Continuing Vietnam Lê Văn Công Para Powerlifting Continuing

"At Toyota, sport is a reflection of the human experience — the hope, the doubt, the dignity in defeat and the joy of moving forward together.

Across Asia, our seven Global Team Toyota Athletes embody that spirit, and it is our privilege to stand beside these athletes that continue to inspire and demonstrate how far dedication and courage can take them, both in competition and beyond.

Their journeys highlight the power of sport and its ability to open up new possibilities. Through Move Your World, we aim to support their ambitions in the lead-up to Aichi-Nagoya 2026, and to work alongside them in creating lasting impact in the communities that shaped them." — Preston Tan, Vice President, Toyota Motor Asia

Dual Hero Projects: Turning Athlete Journeys into Community Impact

As part of the long-standing partnership with athletes in Asia, Toyota continues to drive positive impact through its Dual Hero Projects. Launched in 2018, the initiative pairs each athlete with a Toyota-supported project tied to a cause they care deeply about – extending their impact beyond competition and into the communities that shaped them. Since its inception, the programme has supported over 20 athlete-led initiatives across the region.

In Singapore, Paralympic swimmer Toh Wei Soong co-created a 16-piece adaptive fashion collection that challenges perceptions of disability through inclusive design. In the Philippines, Paralympic champion Ernie Gawilan led a nationwide coastal cleanup and mangrove restoration initiative, mobilizing more than 1,300 volunteers across 33 sites and planting over 10,000 mangroves – restoring the very waters that accompanied his journey as an athlete.

Similar Dual Hero Projects will be developed with each Asia GTTA across the span of our partnership with them.

Sport at the heart of Move Your World

As preparations for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 begin, Toyota's expanded Asia athlete line-up brings together athletes who are not only striving for sporting excellence but also working to move their communities forward. Through sport, advocacy and local action, their journeys reflect the spirit of Move Your World – a belief that movement is most powerful when it opens doors for others.

About Toyota Motor Asia

Toyota Motor Asia is the regional corporate headquarters and subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, based in both Singapore and Thailand.

Toyota Motor Asia leads and supports the Asia Pacific region in Sales and Marketing activities, Service Parts, Accessories and Customer Services, Product Planning, Production Control & Logistic, and Aftersales thus contributing to the overall development of auto industry and the growing economies in the region.

Toyota envisions the future mobility society to bring freedom of movement to all. Moving forward, Toyota will provide a diverse range of mobility services and transportation solutions to people around the world as we transform Toyota into a mobility company.

About Move Your World

Move Your World is Toyota's regional brand platform across Asia, built on the belief that mobility is more than movement — it is what allows people to participate, to belong and to thrive. Through music, sport and community, Move Your World invites everyone in Asia to look up, to join, and to move the world forward, together.

SOURCE Toyota Motor Asia