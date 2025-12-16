Toys"R"Us Opens IP Collection Flagship Store at Suria KLCC

Introducing First TOMICA BRAND STORE in South East Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys"R"Us Asia is bringing a fresh spark for toy lovers in Malaysia with the opening of its new IP Collection Flagship Store at Suria KLCC, located on Level 2. This is the most innovative Toys"R"Us concept introduced locally in nearly two decades, featuring immersive brand zones and hands‑on displays with many exciting IPs.

The major highlight of the store is the dedicated TOMICA BRAND STORE within Toys"R"Us first introduced in South East Asia, opening on 18 December.

"Suria KLCC holds special memories for many Malaysians, and we're excited to help create new ones," said Carol Chua, General Manager of Toys"R"Us Malaysia. "In this new flagship store, we are bringing together world-class IPs including TOMICA, Pokémon, Gundam and many more. We invite fans of all ages to connect with their favourite universes, and Live Toyful with us."

The major highlight of the store is the dedicated TOMICA BRAND STORE within Toys"R"Us first introduced in South East Asia, opening on 18 December. This unique space instantly immerses visitors in an unparalleled world of die-cast wonder. Fans can purchase original TOMICA Shop products from Japan, along with original TOMICA BRAND STORE monthly releases. Notably, two original items will be sold only at the Suria KLCC store in Malaysia, making it a must-visit destination for all TOMICA enthusiasts.

At its heart stands the breathtaking TOMICA WALL, the largest die-cast wall in South East Asia. Featuring over 2,000 miniature cars, this installation celebrates TOMICA's craft and rich heritage, captivating families and collectors alike. Every weekend, the "White TOMICA Colouring" activity invites fans to personalize their own TOMICA. This launch brings the successful partnership between Toys"R"Us Asia and TOMY Company to South East Asia, following the TOMICA BRAND STORES in Shanghai and Beijing.

In addition, the store offers an array of vibrant collections of ever-green IPs and latest fan-favourites. The Gundam zone is headlined by a life-size GQuuuuuuX statue from the latest series, proudly standing as the only one in Malaysia. The zone also features exclusive merchandise, new model kits, and collector favourites. A three-metre Hot Wheels playset pays tribute to the Suria KLCC skyline and turns a local landmark into a dynamic miniature world. Visitors can explore a Pokémon Trading Card Game selection with access to key new releases, including the Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames expansion. Malaysia's first Blokees figurine wall showcases popular characters, alongside the newly launched Blokees Wheels, available exclusively at Toys"R"Us. The newly curated Barbie zone, inspired by the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse, invites visitors to step into the movie scene for a photo-perfect moment. Each zone is thoughtfully curated to guide shoppers through an inspiring journey from one IP to another.

Making this a must-go holiday gifting destination, this unique store experience launches together with the "Toys are Joy" festive campaign. Shoppers can discover Top 20 Holiday Toys, special holiday gift deals and exclusive items all in one place.

Visit https://www.toysrus.com.my/ or drop by the Store to explore the TOMICA BRAND STORE, discover this season's top gifts and celebrate the joy of play.

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire the next generation through the power of toys and play. Guided by its brand promise "Live Toyful", the company is committed to making play a lifestyle, encouraging kids, kidults, and families to explore, imagine, and celebrate the joy of play every day.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Toys"R"Us Asia operates approximately 450 stores across Mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Brunei, with more than 90 licensed stores in the Philippines and Macau (China), as well as leading eCommerce platforms and online stores in each market.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us companies worldwide.

