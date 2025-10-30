Toys"R"Us Unwraps the Magic of Christmas with "Toys are Joys"

This Christmas, Toys"R"Us becomes the destination where joy takes shape. With Geoffrey the Giraffe leading the way, every store turns into a wonderland of gifts, play, and discovery. Whether shopping for kids, kidults, or simply spreading smiles, Toys"R"Us invites everyone to enjoy the journey, because when you shop here, you don't just give a toy, you share an experience and the joy that comes with it.

"This season, we want to reimagine Christmas gifting," said Adelene Teo, General Manager of Toys"R"Us Singapore, Thailand and Brunei. "At Toys"R"Us, we believe that to Live Toyful is to live joyful. Toys aren't just things you buy. They're bundles of joy that connect generations, bring families closer, and remind us how powerful play can be."

Finding the Perfect Gift Made Easy

This year, Toys"R"Us makes gift-hunting simple, joyful, and full of inspiration. The Toys"R"Us Top 20 Christmas Toys brings together the season's most exciting picks. From gaming favourites like Nintendo to creative builds from LEGO, and rising stars such as Fuggler, the lineup celebrates imagination, creativity and the thrill of discovering something new.

Adding to the excitement is Playpop, Toys"R"Us Asia's new exclusive range that brings play to life through fun, imaginative toys for kids and kidults alike. With its vibrant and creative designs, Playpop adds a fresh spark to this year's festive collection, making every gift a joyful celebration of creativity and play.

Whether it's for curious toddlers, trendy teens, or grown-up collectors, Toys"R"Us makes finding the perfect present simple, fun, and full of heart.

Festive Deals and Member Rewards Galore

To make gifting even merrier, Toys"R"Us is rolling out a month-long celebration of festive savings. Shoppers can enjoy incredible value during Double 11, Black Friday, Double 12, and the Christmas Sale, featuring exclusive "R Deals" and limited-time offers on the hottest toys of the season.

Toys"R"Us StarCard Members will also be treated to extra perks, including bonus vouchers, and festive app surprises — making this Christmas the perfect time to join, shop, and save. New members will enjoy 3x points for their first purchase.

A Season of Giving and Playful Experiences

Step inside a Toys"R"Us Christmas Wonderland, where the joy of giving meets the fun of play. Families can take part in LEGO and MiniVerse Make & Take sessions, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe and friends, and spread kindness through the "Wrap 4 Good" gift wrapping charity initiative, with all proceeds supporting 'Food from the Heart' from 19th to 25th December at selected hours.

From cheerful decorations to heart-warming moments, every visit is filled with laughter, connection, and Christmas magic.

Unwrap Joy, Share the Fun

"Toys are Joys" reminds us that joy doesn't come from the gift itself. It comes from the shared experience of giving, playing, and celebrating together. So whether you're shopping for someone special or reliving the fun of your own childhood, Toys"R"Us invites everyone to Live Toyful this festive season.

Visit www.toysrus.com.sg or drop by your nearest store to discover this year's Top 20 Christmas Toys and make this Christmas one to remember.

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire the next generation through the power of toys and play. Guided by its brand promise "Live Toyful", the company is committed to making play a lifestyle, encouraging kids, kidults, and families to explore, imagine, and celebrate the joy of play every day.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Toys"R"Us Asia operates approximately 450 stores across Mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Brunei, with more than 90 licensed stores in the Philippines and Macau (China), as well as leading eCommerce platforms and online stores in each market.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us companies worldwide.

SOURCE Toys"R"Us Asia