TPIsoftware Achieves Three-Year Streak as the Only Taiwanese Company in FT's APAC High-Growth Ranking

TAIPEI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware, the leading software company in Taiwan, has been listed in the Financial Times's annual ranking of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific companies. As the sole Taiwanese enterprise, TPIsoftware has achieved selection for the third consecutive year, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 29.7% and securing the 405th rank among all companies. Calculated based on a three-year compound growth rate benchmark, TPIsoftware's revenue has maintained a high level of competitiveness in the market for five consecutive years. Throughout this period, despite the challenges of the post-pandemic era, TPIsoftware has been actively building its corporate brand and expanding business into Southeast Asia. For homegrown software developers, this represents an achievement that has been hard-earned.

The FT ranking of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific companies, compiled by the British publication Financial Times in collaboration with the German research company Statista, identifies the top 500 APAC companies with the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022. According to the Financial Times, despite the rise of global protectionism, the Asia-Pacific region remains a key driver of global economic growth. The IT and software industries represent approximately 30% of this growth, the highest proportion, followed by FinTech, financial services, and insurance at 8%.

Regarding Taiwanese company performance, only nine Taiwanese firms made it onto the list this year, compared to 15 the previous year and 25 two years ago, indicating a declining trend. Among these nine enterprises, only three, including TPIsoftware, were listed last year, illustrating the challenges of achieving consistent high performance in the long run. TPIsoftware has achieved success through recent efforts in brand development, expanding into overseas markets, and continuous innovation, helping clients address business pain points, accelerate innovation, and create greater market value with improved customer service.

Yilan Yeh, CEO of TPIsoftware, said, "Being selected as one of the top 500 fast-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific region by the Financial Times for three consecutive years is a testament to the collective efforts of the TPIsoftware team."

"Furthermore, we have collaborated with several international cloud giants to continuously expand our product and service offerings in cloud environments. In addition to AWS and GCP, we have deepened our relationship with Azure. For enterprises already using cloud services, our products can be fully deployed in a matter of minutes, effortlessly solving IT challenges and enhancing business efficiency," remarked Yilan Yeh.

