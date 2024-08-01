TPIsoftware AI Solution Clinches 2024 Taiwan Young Award Two Years in a Row

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its major victory last year, TPIsoftware has once again shone at the 2024 Taiwan Young Award in the Smart Application category with its SysTalk.ai AI insurance claims processing solution. Organized by the Information Service Industry Association, the award is one of the most prestigious awards that encourage technological innovation in the nation. Earning an honorable mention at this year's event, the AI solution specializes in process automation addressing pain points in the insurance industry with an adaptive AI model. Its capability to dynamically adjust to various formats throughout the insurance claims process liberates human workers from repetitive tasks, elevating the workforce to new heights of success.

Adaptive AI-Led Transformation of Insurance Claims Process

TPIsoftware has pioneered Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR) with the AI textual analysis and Natural Language Processing in combination with AI algorithms as the core technologies for semantic analysis and text recognition while meeting industrial compliance. With ensemble learning and an AI retraining mechanism, the tool ensures accurate and efficient data entry, significantly reducing human errors. Robotic Process Automation is incorporated into the model to facilitate cross-platform integration by auto-connecting the claim engine, optimizing the process of claims review and adjudication. An adaptive AI platform SysTalk.PUZZLE is introduced to enable autonomous maintenance and small data training to keep up with the operational needs without additional costs.

Streamlined Insurance Claims Processing Application

Entering its tenth year, the Taiwan Young Award has been a technology benchmark that inspires innovation and transformation. TPIsoftware has seen consecutive achievements following its big win last year with its AI chatbot SysTalk.Chat and enterprise middle platform DigiFusion. This year, SysTalk.ai has garnered recognition for its capability to provide efficiency and accuracy in streamlining the insurance claims process.

"Just like a human, SysTalk.ai is capable of processing data and has proven to be exceptional. After adopting the solution, the AI retraining enables autonomous maintenance and continuous optimization of the system with minimal human effort, which is a crucial aspect when navigating digital transformation," commented Jeff Lin, Executive Vice President at TPIsoftware.

SOURCE TPIsoftware