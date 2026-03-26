TPIsoftware Announced Collaboration with Phison Electronics to Establish AISO for Accelerated On-Premises AI Implementation

TAIPEI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware (TPEx: 7781) announced a strategic collaboration with Phison Electronics to establish AISO, an alliance whose mission is to empower nations to build their own AI with market-proven, credible solutions. AISO, which stands for AI for Sovereignty, includes industry leaders: Gogolook, KDAN, TNP, TSTI, Altos, Thinktron, FUCO & Ryzo, Acer Synergy Tech, ECS and Fongcon as founding members, with guidance by Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

The AISO launch was initiated by Phison CEO Pua Khein-Seng, Senior Executive Officer of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Hsu Mei-Ling, Counselor of National Development Council Lin Ching-Chin and TPIsoftware Chairman Ben Yao along with alliance members.

The announcement took place at a press conference held on March 23. The event was followed by an MOU signing with Cathay Financial Holdings and Delta Electronics to solidify partnership, witnessed by representatives from the Ministry of Digital Affairs and National Development Council.

AISO is formed to enable turnkey delivery that accelerates AI deployment and adoption at the organizational level with integrated hardware-and-software solutions. This allied approach provides enterprises with affordability, scalability and reduced technical complexity of building on-premises AI. AISO focuses on developing a network with an AISO Inside standard that strengthens compliance with global legal frameworks, e.g. the EU AI Act, and national regulations while supporting the complete AI lifecycle.

TPIsoftware Chairman Ben Yao said that despite an abundance of AI solutions, the real challenge of AI adoption lies in the implementation process. The key is whether the AI capabilities are leveraged to create tangible value with proper data governance and regulatory compliance. The alliance aims to support AI deployment in highly-regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, public sector, etc., with bundled solutions for accelerated innovation and streamlined implementation at a fraction of the cost.

Phison CEO Pua Khein-Seng stated that with the company's patented aiDAPTIV technology for enhanced inference, enterprises are able to bring AI into production at speed and scale with enterprise-ready software and affordable infrastructure by being part of the AISO network.

Cathay Financial Holdings CTO Marcus Yao highlighted that AISO enables on-premises architectures with enhanced governance and data residency, complementing their cloud-first strategy. Delta Electronics CIO/CISO L.F. Tseng added that the integrated solution provided by Phison and TPIsoftware ensures greater autonomy, compatibility and processing performance, driving AI transformation.

SOURCE TPIsoftware