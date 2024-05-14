TPIsoftware's digiRunner Cloud-Native API Management Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace to Foster Digital Innovation

TAIPEI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride forward in cloud-native software solutions, TPIsoftware proudly announces the official listing of its Enterprise-grade API Management Platform digiRunner on AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog for customers to look for third-party software and services to build solutions and run their businesses. This milestone follows the completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their software or solutions by AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud.

As a testament to its innovation and proven capabilities, digiRunner, developed in-house by TPIsoftware's dedicated Taiwan team, has been awarded with seven invention patents, ISO 27001 certification and consecutive Taiwan Excellence Awards in 2023 and 2024. Passing the AWS FTR positions digiRunner as a facilitator of rapid, efficient, and scalable application deployment on AWS to accelerate digital innovation for businesses. TPIsoftware has become a qualified AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner with a validated software product listed on AWS Marketplace to reach millions of AWS customers.

The global market has witnessed a paradigm shift in recent years, and cloud-based innovation marks a new chapter for businesses' digital strategy to stay ahead of the curve. The API management platform digiRunner aims to help enterprises manage massive APIs efficiently, and serves as a middle platform to innovate digital services. Deployed on AWS, digiRunner offers minimal resource utilization and lightweight deployment while ensuring consistent operation across various environments. It further expedites development, testing and deployment with shorter time-to-market and a competitive edge.

"More and more businesses are shifting their applications and resources to the cloud, which has enhanced our role in helping BFSI clients with cloud migration. Our collaboration with AWS is a strategic move to provide our clients with a robust cloud infrastructure and comprehensive tools to focus on core business." said Yilan Yeh, CEO of TPIsoftware. "Our product strategy prioritizes cloud-native solutions, leveraging containerization and microservices for IT modernization and faster service rollout."

Yvonne Chien, General Manager of TPIsoftware Singapore, also comments, "Our recent collaboration with AWS in Vietnam is the latest in our continued global relationship with AWS, paving the way for new avenues in our international market expansion. By leveraging AWS's extensive global network and our pioneering cloud-native solutions, we believe we can make an impact on a global scale."

