TPIsoftware's Overseas Success Recognized with Global Banking & Finance Award®

TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware (7781) has been honored with the Best Open Banking APIs Southern Asia 2024 award from the Global Banking & Finance Awards® in recognition of its proprietary enterprise API management platform digiRunner. Established by the UK-based leading financial media platform Global Banking and Finance Review in 2011, the prestigious accolade recognizes excellence in banking, insurance, investment and other financial sectors.

TPIsoftware is the only software company among this year's Taiwanese winners, alongside prominent institutions like Mega Bank, Shin Kong Financial Holding and Yuanta Bank. The award comes as a testament to digiRunner's capabilities to meet the advanced IT governance needs of midsize and large enterprises, positioning it as a strong global player in the API management market.

With years of expertise and in-depth knowledge in Taiwan's financial industry, TPIsoftware delivers tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of enterprises worldwide. The company's strategic focus in Southeast Asia has achieved remarkable success, evidenced by its transformative projects for financial institutions overseas. One of them is the digital platform built for Cathay United Bank (Vietnam) which enables automated loan application, significantly reducing process time from days to just 30 minutes. TPIsoftware's orchestration of a comprehensive cloud-based platform for Cathay Century Insurance (Vietnam) too, ensures seamless integration and efficient service delivery. Moreover, TPIsoftware bolstered Cathay United Bank (Cambodia) in launching its new mobile banking app, integrated with state-backed fund transfer and QR payment services to improve the digital accessibility across the nation.

"Our enterprise API management platform, digiRunner, receiving this international recognition reaffirms TPIsoftware's position as a global leader in software development," said Ben Yao, Chairman of TPIsoftware. "Certified and listed on AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Platform, digiRunner stands as a testimony to our advanced technical capabilities. With Vietnam's government heavily investing in digital transformation, TPIsoftware leverages its Fintech expertise as a proven success model to modernize financial services and insurance, as well as facilitating local companies' ESG initiatives."

Marcus Yao, Senior Executive Vice President at Cathay Financial Holdings, echoed the sentiment, stating: "TPIsoftware's extensive expertise has been pivotal in Cathay Financial Holdings' Southeast Asia expansion strategy, driving digital transformation and the creation of innovative financial applications. As Vietnam emerges as a strategic hub, we remain confident in TPIsoftware's dedication to software innovation and its contributions to Cathay Financial Holdings in the region."

SOURCE TPIsoftware