TradeFlow Capital Management tokenized fund tracker certificate premiered on Obligate

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) is pleased to announce its first eNote tracker certificate has been listed on Obligate, the leading on-chain capital markets platform. The certificate offers investors a unique and innovative investment opportunity to track the performance of the USD TradeFlow Fund transparently, efficiently and within a regulated environment. This gives European and global investors the cost benefits of a Cayman fund structure but through a regulated digital asset security.

This development follows the strengthened collaboration between Obligate and TradeFlow over the past six months, during which millions of dollars of fixed-income assets were successfully issued by TradeFlow via Obligate. The financial innovation represented by this listing marks an important step towards increasing liquidity in the trade finance sector, offering a new solution to support SMEs in the commodities sector.

The tracker certificate, issued as an eNote, enables investors to participate in the performance of the fund in a tokenized form. Investments can be made in USD-backed stablecoin (USDC), with custom certificates available for issuing starting from USD 100k. By tokenizing this fund for the first time through an eNote tracker certificate, Obligate enables Digital Assets investors to get direct exposure to a secure yet higher-yielding investment opportunity at a much lower ticket size and far more easy subscription process.

In addition, the collaboration will expand with the launch of a first fixed income eNote issuance linked to the TradeFlow EUR fund and denominated in EUROe stablecoin. This allows EUR-based investors to gain exposure to the TradeFlow strategy without taking additional FX exposure.

Fund tokenization, which involves converting rights to a fund's assets into digital tokens, is increasingly shaping the future of finance by enhancing liquidity, transparency, and accessibility.

Dr Tom James, CEO and CIO of TradeFlow said: "Going LIVE represents a pivotal step from theory to reality. TradeFlow is proud to pioneer the tokenisation of our commodities-backed Funds to open up a new source of liquidity, allowing us to support more trade growth for the SMEs around the world we work with. Digitalisation is at the core of Tradeflow's success as a specialist fund manager over the past 8 years in international trade asset finance, and so it was only natural to embrace the digital asset tokenisation technology and be able to offer investors even more ways to access our TradeFlow Funds and this asset class."

Tobias Wohlfarth, Head of Origination at Obligate, commented: "We are pleased to support TradeFlow with the introduction of their first tracker certificate to efficiently tokenize their funds. This strengthens our partnership, boosting liquidity and offering investors new opportunities for accessing TradeFlow's funds. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and exploring further ways to provide versatile and innovative investment solutions."

Further expansion of the collaboration with TradeFlow and Obligate is in the works, with the potential launch of ESG-themed products linked to TradeFlow's new Critical Minerals fund.

Media Contacts

For TradeFlow: Daniel Chua, Head, Stakeholder Relations and ESG : [email protected]

For Obligate: Hannah Fröjd, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE TradeFlow Capital Management - Transforming Risk, Enabling Trade