MEDAN, Indonesia, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's premier trail running event, Trail of The Kings by UTMB® 2026 on June 12-14, 2026, welcomed 1,015 runners from 34 countries to the spectacular landscapes of Lake Toba and Samosir Island, further cementing the destination's reputation as one of Asia's most exciting outdoor adventure hubs. The event marked a significant milestone, with the number of participating countries increasing by 26% from 2025.

Trail of The Kings 2026 Attracts 1,015 Runners from 34 Countries, Showcasing Indonesia's World-Class Sport Tourism

As part of the prestigious UTMB® World Series, Trail of The Kings featured six race categories (100K, 60K, 28K, 10K, 5K, and Kids Race), drawing elite athletes and trail running enthusiasts from over 30 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, including France, Japan, Indonesia, South Africa, Canada, and Australia. Beyond the competition, participants experienced the dramatic volcanic landscapes of the UNESCO Global Geopark, authentic Batak culture, and the warm hospitality of local communities.

The event delivered strong economic benefits, with visitors staying an average of 3.14 days and spending Rp1.58 million per trip, primarily on accommodation and dining. It generated an estimated Rp52.15 billion in national economic output, supported over 3,100 jobs, highlighting its role in driving tourism-led economic growth across Indonesia.

"Trail of The Kings proves that world-class sporting events are powerful platforms to introduce Indonesia's extraordinary natural beauty and cultural heritage to a global audience," said Hafiz Agung Rifai, Assistant Deputy Minister of International Events, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia. "Events like this not only attract international visitors but also create lasting economic opportunities for local communities while strengthening Indonesia's position as a leading sport tourism destination."

With its combination of challenging trails, breathtaking scenery, and rich cultural experiences, Trail of The Kings has quickly become one of Southeast Asia's signature trail races.

The Ministry of Tourism invites runners from around the world to experience the next edition of Trail of The Kings and embark an extraordinary journey through the world's largest volcanic caldera. Whether chasing a UTMB® qualification, a personal best, or an unforgettable adventure, runners are encouraged to secure their spot early for the 2027 edition, as demand continues to grow.

Contact person:

Hafiz Agung Rifai

[email protected]

Photo source: TOTK REQUEST

SOURCE Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia