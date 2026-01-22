Trane Launches Advanced CDU to Enhance Liquid Cooling Efficiency in Asia-Pacific Data Centers

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane®— by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – has announced the launch of its new DCDA series, the first locally developed Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) solution specifically designed for data centers in Asia Pacific region. Tailored to the unique requirements of liquid cooling in this market, the DCDA series addresses heat dissipation challenges in the era of high-density computing. With exceptional system flexibility, superior energy efficiency, and outstanding integration capabilities, it delivers data centers with an efficient, reliable and sustainable holistic liquid cooling solution.

Trane DCDA Series Coolant Distribution Unit

With the explosive growth in AI computing demands and the development of high-power-density equipment, traditional air cooling solutions are struggling to keep pace with soaring server cabinet heat loads. Liquid cooling technologies are emerging as the prefered choice for data center heat dissipation. UBS reports predict a compound annual growth rate of 51% for the global direct liquid cooling market for data centers from 2024 to 2030. As the market rapidly expands, coping with high-density heat dissipation demands and overcoming the integration challenges of complex systems have become critical issues for the industry to address.

"The launch of our new CDU marks a technological breakthrough and a significant step in advancing high-density data centers in Asia Pacific," said Bruce Zhongping Gu, vice president, Engineering and Technology, Trane Technologies Asia Pacific. "Building on more than a century of climate expertise and deep regional insights, our CDU series delivers outstanding efficiency, flexibility and customization to meet the evolving needs of the market, further reinforcing our position as a leading innovator and trusted partner in the region."

Compact & Flexible Solution for Diverse Scenarios

To address the demanding space requirements of high-density servers in data centers, the DCDA series features a space-efficient design that aligns with standard server racks and supports both in-row and in-room deployment. A standout feature is its full-front-access maintenance architecture, which allows installation against walls or back-to-back, eliminating the need for rear maintenance aisles and saving up to 20% of room floor space. Equipped with rail-mounted water pumps and angled filters that support online maintenance, it facilitates convenient service operations while effectively minimizing environmental disruption, ensuring continuous and stable data center operation.

To meet diverse customer needs, the DCDA series is built on a highly modular platform design, supporting multiple pipe connection directions. It can be optionally equipped with sensors for temperature, pressure, turbidity, pH levels, conductivity, and more, enabling precise monitoring and intelligent adjustment of coolant status. The unit can also be equipped with a fully integrated ATS, UPS and APF for different power supply and harmonic control requirement. Users can flexibly deploy functional combinations based on actual application scenarios, achieving a better balance between performance and cost.

Exceptional Performance & Intelligent Control for 24/7 Efficient Operation

Building on Trane's century of refrigeration expertise, the DCDA series comes in three model options rated at 400kW, 800kW, and 1350kW of cooling capacity for liquid cooling systems in data centers, with customizable configurations supporting expansion up to 1700kW. This flexibility meets the cooling needs of current and future hyperscale data centers and AI computing centers. Its high-efficiency variable -frequency water pumps and intelligent control algorithms enable real-time, demand-based cooling by dynamically adjusting output in response to equipment load fluctuations. This significantly reduces energy consumption under partial load conditions.

With its robust cooling capacity and advanced energy-efficient design, the DCDA series enables liquid cooling systems to achieve an industry-leading PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of as low as 1.1. This effectively reduces overall energy consumption within data centers, and providing customers with substantial operational cost savings and a solid foundation for sustainability.

Smart Cluster Control & Precision Configuration for High Reliability

For large-scale, high-density deployment scenarios, the DCDA series has strong cluster control and system integration capabilities, allowing for stable coordinated operation of up to 16 units. Moreover, the product offers extensive building automation system communication interfaces that are compatible with mainstream protocols such as Modbus, BACnet, SNMP, and Ethernet TCP/IP, ensuring continuous and stable cooling for large-scale clusters.

To ensure high product reliability, Trane provides exclusive selection tools based on professional selection platform TSAP. Unlike the common industry practice providing only "individual component" parameters, TSAP can generate accurate performance reports for the whole unit, and visually simulates compatibility with existing systems. This emplowers customers to make more scientific and reliable decisions in planning and choosing their solutios.

The DCDA series has obtained CE and RoHS certifications and has undergone rigorous validation under extreme operating conditions at Trane Technologes Asia-Pacific Engineering and Technology Center. With its leading performance and reliable quality, the product has gained wide market attention since its launch. The first batch of orders from China is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the market's recognition of Trane's liquid cooling technologies.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

SOURCE Trane - by Trane Technologies