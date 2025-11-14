Trane Launches Climate Engineers Scholarships to Empower HVAC Talent in Indonesia

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane – by Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has announced the launch of the Trane Future Climate Engineers Scholarship program in Indonesia. In partnership with Politeknik Negeri Bandung (POLBAN) and local non-governmental organization Yayasan Generasi Cerdas Iklim (GCI), the program will provide comprehensive support to outstanding students in POLBAN's Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineering department. This initiative aims to nurture the next generation of HVAC professionals, empowering them to become agents of innovation and expand their career pathways through financial assistance, specialized technical training, and leadership development.

Trane Indonesia Scholarship Signing Ceremony

"Our commitment extends beyond technological innovation to include fostering the talent that will lead our industry into a sustainable future," said Steven Lim, Country Leader of Trane Indonesia." This scholarship is an investment in the careers of these bright young professionals, equipping them with the technical expertise and leadership skills essential for future success. By empowering them, we are contributing to the long-term resilience of Indonesia's HVAC sector and drive progress toward sustainable development."

The program directly addresses a critical skills gap in Indonesia. As the nation experiences rapid urbanization and increasing demand for climate adaptation solutions, the HVAC industry requires a pipeline of skilled professionals who can design and implement energy-efficient systems. To create a vital bridge between academic learning and professional practice, the program will identify a group of high-potential students from POLBAN, providing each with financial support to pursue their studies, participate in specialized training, and gain hands-on industry experience.

The curriculum, co-developed by Trane experts and GCI, includes periodical online training sessions covering advanced HVAC topics and sustainable engineering, supplemented by an intensive in-person leadership workshop. Students will benefit from direct mentorship with Trane professionals and gain access to valuable post-graduation opportunities, such as support for internships and job placements.

"We are deeply grateful for this partnership with Trane and GCI," said Iwan Ridwan, S.T., M.T., Ph.D., Vice Director for Academic Affairs of POLBAN. "This program provides our students with a direct connection to the industry, enriching their academic journey with practical expertise and mentorship from a global leader. It is an invaluable opportunity that will inspire and equip them to become innovators and leaders in the field of sustainable HVAC and refrigeration."

"We are honored to partner with Trane and POLBAN to tackle the talent challenges facing Indonesia's HVAC and refrigeration industry," said Ikrom Mustofa, S.Si., M.Sc., Founder and Advisor of GCI. "By providing structured training and investing in essential resources, we are not only alleviating the financial burdens of student, but also building a clear pathway from the classroom to a career, ensuring a steady supply of skilled talent for Indonesia's green future."

The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony attended by leaders from all three organizations. This initiative is a key component of Trane Technologies' corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures, which is part of the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitment. Through Sustainable Futures, Trane Technologies is committed to investing $100 million and contributing 500,000 employee volunteer hours worldwide by 2030 to expand access to STEM education and pathways to green careers.

