Trane Launches HSWE Magnetic Bearing Chiller to Advance Data Center Cooling Across Asia Pacific

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announced the launch of the HSWE magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller, developed specifically for the Asia Pacific market. Designed to tackle the most demanding cooling applications, especially data centers, the HSWE combines ultra-high efficiency, reliable performance and intelligent controls, further strengthening Trane's premium chiller portfolio across the region.

"The launch of the HSWE marks an important milestone for Trane Technologies in Asia Pacific, highlighting our advanced, ground-up innovation in the region," said Bruce Zhongping Gu, Vice President, Engineering and Technology, Trane Technologies Asia Pacific. "As a regionally developed water-cooled magnetic bearing technology platform, the HSWE was created specifically to address the evolving needs of customers in Asia Pacific, including the extreme performance demands of modern data centers."

Powered by advanced compressor technology and an innovative heat exchanger design, the HSWE achieves a full-load COP of up to 7.3 under China's GB standard and an AHRI IPLV of up to 12.3. With electricity estimated to account for approximately 88.5% of a chiller's total lifecycle cost, its high efficiency can translate into substantial operational savings for building owners and operators.

The unit is also designed with readiness for next-generation HFO refrigerants, helping customers in Asia Pacific prepare for evolving sustainability and regulatory requirements. Beyond energy performance, its ultra-quiet operation, with noise levels as low as 73 dB(A), also makes it ideal for noise-sensitive environments such as hospitals and commercial buildings.

To support the demanding, year-round operating requirements of data centers, the HSWE offers a cooling capacity range of 500 -1,250 RT for standard applications and 600 to over 1,500 RT for data centers. It also supports a maximum leaving chilled water temperature of up to 35°C, enabling seamless integration with waterside economizer and free cooling systems. In mission-critical environments, fast recovery is essential. The HSWE can restart within 25 seconds after power restoration and achieve full load within two minutes, drastically reducing the risk of server overheating and business interruption.

In addition, the HSWE is equipped with the advanced AdaptiView™ controller, which integrates multiple patented control logics including adaptive control, feedforward control, and variable primary flow compensation. It also marks the successful application of adaptive refrigerant flow control on a centrifugal platform. Together, these capabilities enable precise chilled-water temperature control and stable output under changing loads and variable-flow conditions, supporting the sophisticated energy-saving strategies used in today's high-performance buildings and data centers.

About Trane

Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit trane.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

SOURCE Trane - by Trane Technologies