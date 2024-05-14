Tranter and Hexxcell forge strategic partnership to revolutionize industrial heat exchanger maintenance

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranter Inc., a global leader in heat exchanger solutions, and Hexxcell Ltd., an innovative provider of digital technology for industrial heat transfer systems, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to transform the monitoring and predictive maintenance of industrial plate and frame heat exchangers. This collaboration, focused on driving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and identifying sustainable opportunities for our customers, marks a significant milestone in the industry.

Combining Tranter's extensive global expertise in the heat exchanger and maintenance services market with Hexxcell's cutting-edge digital solutions, the partnership is positioned to elevate service standards by providing unparalleled insights into effective maintenance strategies. Leveraging Hexxcell's groundbreaking hybrid-AI digital twin model s , plant operators will gain comprehensive insights into heat exchanger performance and identify operational improvements, optimal maintenance actions, and redesign options. Through advanced monitoring, predictive analytics, and prescriptive maintenance, the innovative solution provides actionable recommendations to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure sustainable operations.

"At Tranter, we are dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the heat exchanger industry. Our partnership with Hexxcell demonstrates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that promote sustainable outcomes for both our customers and the environment." Jan Debruyn, President and CEO, Tranter, Inc.

"Hexxcell is at the forefront of digital innovation in heat transfer systems. We are excited about the possibilities our partnership with Tranter brings to customers. By integrating our technologies and services, we enable operators to reduce costs, emissions, and downtime, while ensuring their heat exchangers receive best-in-class service." Francesco Coletti, CEO of Hexxcell Ltd.

Tranter is a leading global provider of heat exchanger solutions and maintenance services, and offers a wide range of products and services, through their innovative FullServ® service concept. Regardless of the heat exchanger brand, Tranter provides comprehensive support, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Hexxcell is an industry leader of advanced monitoring and predictive maintenance software for the process industry. Hexxcell Studio™'s Hybrid-AI Digital Twins combine Artificial Intelligence (AI) with rigorous physics-based models and deep domain knowledge to monitoring, design and maintenance of industrial thermal systems.

The collaboration between Tranter and Hexxcell unlocks new growth opportunities and paves the way for a new era of predictive maintenance and design optimization in the heat exchanger industry.

