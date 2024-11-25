Travel Hacks to Unlock the Best Deals on Traveloka Black Friday

Buy 1 Get 1 deals, and more during Traveloka Black Friday—stay tuned for more exciting campaigns this December and year-end!

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, is thrilled to kick off its highly anticipated Black Friday campaign, running from November 25 to December 1.

Designed to meet the rising demand for festive season travel, the campaign features up to 30% discounts, Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals, and daily coupons worth up to 100 SGD, making holiday dreams more accessible than ever.

Enjoy up to 30% Off, Buy 1 Get 1 deals, and more during Traveloka Black Friday.

Make the most of Traveloka Black Friday with these simple tips:

Activate Price Alerts for the Best Deals

Traveloka's Price Alerts tool tracks ticket and hotel price changes automatically, helping you grab the best deals without constant checking. To set it up, open the Traveloka app, navigate to the "Price Alerts" section, select your destination and dates, and input your preferred budget.

Choose Flexible Options

Traveloka offers flexibility with its Refundable filter, perfect for those who need adaptable plans, allowing easy cancellations. Enjoy features like easy reschedule, multiple payment methods, and other flexible options that ensure your holiday plans remain safe, comfortable, and stress-free.

Pick the Perfect Moment to Hunt for Deals

Timing is key! Here's how to make the most of it:

Flash Hour Sale ( November 25 to December 1): Twice daily, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Unlock Big Savings with Exclusive Coupon Codes on Traveloka Black Friday

Get ready to save like never before with Traveloka Black Friday! Use exclusive coupon codes to score unbeatable deals on flights, hotels, and more. Whether you're planning a tropical escape to Bali, a cultural adventure in Vietnam or Bangkok, a vibrant city trip to Singapore or Hong Kong SAR, or even a getaway to Japan, Korea, Taiwan region, or Australia, the possibilities are endless. Enjoy discounts of up to SGD 100 on Singapore Airlines flights, this is your chance to explore the world without overspending.

Don't wait—download the Traveloka app today, ensure it's updated, and turn your dream holiday into reality! Visit the official Traveloka website or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X for more detailed information about Black Friday Sale.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, empowering consumers to explore, book, and enjoy a wide range of travel products. The platform offers extensive transportation options, including flights, buses, trains, car rentals, and airport transfers. Traveloka's accommodation offerings are equally broad, encompassing hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas. Additionally, the platform enhances the travel experience by offering cruise packages and access to various local attractions, such as theme parks, museums, day tours, and more.

Founded in Indonesia in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its operations to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service with 24/7 support available in local languages and acceptance of over 40 payment methods. With nearly 140 million app downloads and nearly 50 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region. For more information, please visit Traveloka.

