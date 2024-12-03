Win a five-star hotel stay in Kuala Lumpur and a trip to Japan and Enjoy Exclusive Deals—Up to MYR 3,220 in Flash Sale Savings!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, invites travellers to unlock their dream holiday this year end with the Traveloka 12.12 Last Double Day Deal! Running from December 2–13, this unmissable event empowers every traveller to create their perfect escape, whether embracing the magic of snowy winters, basking in the warmth of tropical beaches, soaking in the vibrant colors of spring, or diving into the energy of vibrant cities. With up to 50% off, extra coupons, and flash sales on flights, hotels, attractions and activities, Malaysian travelers are closer than ever to making their holiday aspirations a reality.

Traveloka 12.12 Last Double Day Deal: Enjoy up to 50% discounts for Winter Wonders to Tropical Escapes

Traveloka encourages Malaysians to seize this opportunity to create extraordinary travel memories where every trip is a chance to create unforgettable moments. With Traveloka's 12.12 Last Double Day Deal, travellers can craft their dream getaways, discovering what truly excites them while enjoying incredible discounts. This is the perfect time to turn your travel dreams into reality.

Curated Travel Inspiration for Every Type of Explorer

Traveloka understands that every traveller has unique preferences, and this year's campaign celebrates that individuality by spotlighting trending destinations with the best offerings for various travel styles:

1. Winter Wonders: A Visual Delight for Snow Lovers

Imagine the perfect winter escape in Hokkaido, Japan, renowned for its pristine ski slopes, rejuvenating onsens, and scenic mountain landscapes. Or immerse yourself in the charm of Jeonju, South Korea, where traditional Hanok Villages paired with authentic Korean cuisine.

2. Tropical Retreats for a Perfect Beach Getaway

For those chasing the sun, Tasmania, Australia, impresses with pristine beaches, lush greenery, and the iconic Wineglass Bay in Freycinet National Park. Meanwhile, Thailand's beaches provide idyllic escapes, from the crystal-clear waters of Koh Lipe to the exotic limestone cliffs of Railay Beach in Krabi, perfect for relaxation and adventure alike.

3. Spring Blossoms and Urban Adventures for City Break Enthusiasts

Revel in the vibrant beauty of spring in Kyoto, Japan, where cherry blossoms transform the city into a pastel wonderland, creating unforgettable photo opportunities along its historic streets. For those who love exploring vibrant cities, Chengdu, China, is a must-visit for its iconic Sichuan hotpot and the world-famous panda conservation center. Meanwhile, Lantau Island in Hong Kong provides a refreshing twist with scenic hiking trails and peaceful traditional villages, perfect for a rejuvenating escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Make the Most of Traveloka 12.12 Last Double Day Deal for Your Dream Adventures

Maximize your savings during the Traveloka 12.12 Last Double Day Deal! Join the daily Flash Sales from December 2–11, happening from 11am–2pm and 7pm–10pm, and don't miss the Midnight Flash Sales on December 12–13 from 12am–3am, where you can grab discount up to 50% with additional coupons worth up to MYR 3220.

Special Giveaway: A grandeur stay at five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur and an amazing trip to Japan for free!

Dreaming of something truly special? Stand a chance to win an exclusive five-star hotel stay in Kuala Lumpur and a trip to Japan. Join by participating in Traveloka's social media giveaway. Full details and terms & conditions are available on Traveloka's official platforms.

Download the updated Traveloka app today and make your dream trip come true! For more updates on the Traveloka 12.12 Last Double Day Deal , visit our official website or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Tiktok . Catch Traveloka deals with HargaBAGUS!

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, empowering consumers to explore, book, and enjoy a wide range of travel products. The platform offers extensive transportation options, including flights, buses, trains, car rentals, and airport transfers. Traveloka's accommodation offerings are equally broad, encompassing hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas. Additionally, the platform enhances the travel experience by offering cruise packages and access to various local attractions, such as theme parks, museums, day tours, and more.

Founded in Indonesia in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its operations to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service with 24/7 support available in local languages and acceptance of over 40 payment methods. With nearly 140 million app downloads and nearly 50 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region. For more information, please visit Traveloka.

SOURCE Traveloka