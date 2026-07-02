Traveloka and Marriott International Partner to Bring the World's Leading Hotel Brands Closer to Southeast Asia's Travelers

Traveloka and Marriott International enter multi-year distribution agreement, making Marriott's full portfolio of properties more visible for travelers across Indonesia and Southeast Asia to discover, compare and book

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel tech platform, today announced a signed agreement with Marriott International, the world's leading hospitality group with a portfolio of 10,000 properties across 146 countries and territories. The agreement designates Traveloka as Marriott's Certified Online Travel Partner, establishing direct connectivity between Marriott's portfolio inventory and Traveloka's online distribution platform.

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel tech platform, today announced a signed agreement with Marriott International, the world's leading hospitality group with a portfolio of 10,000 properties across 146 countries and territories. The agreement designates Traveloka as Marriott’s Certified Online Travel Partner, establishing direct connectivity between Marriott’s portfolio inventory and Traveloka’s online distribution platform. [From left to right] Tejveer Singh Bedi, Vice President of Commercial, Traveloka; Yady Guitana, Chief Financial Officer, Traveloka; John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International; and Christopher Chung, Senior Director of Sales and Distribution, Indonesia & Malaysia, Marriott International.

This means travelers in Indonesia and Southeast Asia will have access to real-time pricing and broader inventory availability to Marriott's brands spanning luxury brands such as JW Marriott and W Hotels, premium brands such as Westin and Sheraton, and select brands such as Moxy and Aloft.

The partnership comes as Southeast Asia continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets. The region's tourism sector is projected to grow from USD 35.5 billion in 2025 to USD 67.4 billion by 2031, while accounting for 15.4% of global travel demand. The direct connection between Marriott and Traveloka elevates visibility of Marriott properties in high-growth regional platforms, enhances speed-to-market and better engages travelers in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Demand for Marriott properties on Traveloka has grown strongly in recent months, with searches rising significantly across the platform. Travelers across the region are increasingly booking Marriott stays in Asia Pacific including Indonesia's key cities, led by Four Points in Makassar, Surabaya, Medan, and Bandung, as well as Sheraton and Marriott Hotels, a signal of rising regional appetite for Marriott's portfolio on the market.

"Indonesia remains one of Marriott International's most exciting markets in the region, and we see tremendous opportunity to expand our presence and connect more travelers with our diverse portfolio of brands and experiences. Our collaboration with Traveloka strengthens our ability to engage travelers at every stage of their journey, making discovery and booking more seamless than ever. As Southeast Asia's all-in-one travel tech platform, Traveloka is an important strategic partner, helping us broaden our reach, unlock new opportunities, and deliver greater choice and convenience to travelers across Indonesia," said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

Marriott currently operates nearly 90 properties across Indonesia and continues to expand through a robust development pipeline. Across Southeast Asia, Marriott is also growing its presence in markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, supported by continued investments through 2030.

"At Traveloka, we help travelers find the right stay at the right moment — and increasingly, that means understanding intent before a traveler has finalized their plans," said Yady Guitana, Chief Financial Officer, Traveloka. "When a hospitality company of Marriott's standing chooses to expand access to its portfolio through our all-in-one travel platform, it reflects the trust the world's leading travel brands place in Traveloka's reach and traveler insight across Southeast Asia. By combining Marriott's world-class portfolio with our regional data and AI-powered recommendations, we can deliver a more relevant booking experience while supporting Marriott's continued growth in the region."

The collaboration reinforces Traveloka's role as a trusted growth partner for leading global travel brands seeking to engage Southeast Asia's highly active travelers. By combining Marriott's portfolio with Traveloka's technology, regional reach, and traveler insights, both companies aim to create greater value for travelers while contributing to the continued growth of the region's tourism ecosystem.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel tech platform, bringing flights, hotels, activities, travel insurance, and eSIM together in a single app. Founded in 2012, Traveloka now operates across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka was named Best Travel App at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards. With access to over 2 million hotels worldwide and 24/7 live chat support, Traveloka's mission is to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone across the region and beyond.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy ® , its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

SOURCE Traveloka