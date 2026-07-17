Singapore Tourism Board and Traveloka Renew Partnership to Welcome More Southeast Asian and Australian Travellers to Singapore

The fourth agreement since 2019 deepens co-branded campaigns and data-led destination marketing across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia.

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To drive the next phase of tourism growth, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Traveloka yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote Singapore as a preferred destination for travellers across five key source markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia.

Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, and Albert, Co-founder, Traveloka, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to solidify a partnership to promote Singapore as a preferred destination in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia. (Credits: Traveloka)

The agreement extends a longstanding partnership through agreements signed in April 2019, May 2022 and January 2024. For the first time, it has expanded to include Australia - a key source market for both organisations - as well as events marketing to leverage Singapore's position as a leading hub for live entertainment.

Under the partnership, STB and Traveloka intend to collaborate across four areas: co-branded tactical campaigns spotlighting Singapore on Traveloka's platform; destination storytelling that helps travellers discover what to see and do; travel tied to Singapore's vibrant events calendar; and the exchange of aggregated, privacy-safe travel insights that help STB sharpen how Singapore is marketed in each source market. Traveloka's role is to put its regional reach and consumer insight to work behind Singapore's destination ambitions.

Aligned with STB's broader 'We Don't Wait For Fun' campaign, the co-branded campaigns will target two priority traveller segments - visitors in the early stages of their careers, and families with kids - encouraging them to seize the moment for a Singapore getaway.

"This renewal reflects the importance of Southeast Asia and Australia, as well as the strength of our longstanding partnership with Traveloka," said Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board. "Traveloka's reach, combined with its deep understanding of how travellers in this region discover and book, makes it a strategic partner in our efforts to grow high-yield visitation and ensure Singapore remains a destination worth returning to, time and again."

Mr Albert, Co-founder, Traveloka says, "Singapore is one of the most-loved destinations among our travellers, and demand across our markets continues to grow. Our role is to be a trusted enabler, bringing the audience, the insight and the all-in-one booking experience that help STB tell Singapore's story to the right travellers. After more than half a decade working together, this renewal is a sign of the trust we've built."

The collaboration also looks ahead to newer ways of working. Both parties will develop seasonal promotions aligned to Singapore's events calendar, and explore how data-driven insight and emerging AI tools can support destination storytelling and content discovery, within agreed data-governance and privacy safeguards. As a data-driven platform, Traveloka sees this as part of how modern destination marketing will be done across the region.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: STB LinkedIn, STB Facebook or STB Instagram





About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel tech platform, bringing flights, hotels, activities, travel insurance, and eSIM together in a single app. Founded in 2012, Traveloka now operates across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka was named Best Travel App at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards. With access to over 2 million hotels worldwide and 24/7 live chat support, Traveloka's mission is to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone across the region and beyond.

Follow us: Traveloka LinkedIn

SOURCE Traveloka