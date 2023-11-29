Traveloka's Year End Sale provides attractive prices, terrific ideas, as well as local and international destinations to Malaysians looking to travel in the New Year

Pick and choose from an extensive online and offline array of fantastic deals for flights, hotels and other travel experiences.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysians love sales and travelling, and the Traveloka Year End Sale offers a golden opportunity for them to enjoy the best of both worlds.

TRAVELOKA’S YEAR END SALE TAKES MALAYSIANS AROUND THE WORLD WITH GREAT DISCOUNTS AND REWARDS

Traveloka Malaysia is closing 2023 and welcoming the New Year with a Year End Sale campaign that promises incredible online and offline travel discounts of more than RM1,800. There's also holiday freebies in the form of flight tickets to Taipei, Boracay and Penang and hotel stays at top names that include The George in George Town, Penang, as well as offers from brands such as the world-renowned Madame Tussauds wax museum. The campaign commences 29 November 2023 and ends 3 January 2024.

"The holidays bring families together, and Traveloka wants them to forge closer ties by enabling them to effortlessly plan and travel to local and international destinations," said Iko Putera, CEO of Transport, Traveloka. "The Year End Sale's spread of discounts and rewards is an excellent way for them to do so, and we look forward to sending them off with the biggest smiles possible."

"We're using the Year End Sale to not only promote travel as a memorable, exciting way to see new places, meet new people and unearth new experiences, but as an avenue to show our appreciation to our customers for their support over the years," he added.

Apart from its online promotions, Traveloka is responding to high customer demand by setting up a booth at 1 Utama Shopping Centre from 29 November to 3 December 2023. Traveloka agents will be present on-site to assist customers with their holiday aspirations. Traveloka will also top off the event with a sweet send-off by presenting customers with exclusive coupons and holiday freebies in the form of flight tickets and hotel stays. Customers stand a chance to fly with a return-flight ticket to Taipei courtesy of Batik Air and STARLUX Airlines, to Penang by Batik Air, and to Boracay by Philippine Airlines. Hotel stays include 3D2N at Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson or Wings by Croske Resort Langkawi, and 2D1N at The George Penang by The Crest Collection.

Catherine Teoh, Managing Director of The George Penang by The Crest Collection (Ascott) said: "The George Penang is thrilled to welcome all guests at our luxurious, contemporary 5-star boutique hotel. We're sure guests will find the incomparable services, accommodation and presentation very much to their liking as they explore the rich, timeless heritage, culture and cuisine George Town is known for."

Traveloka continuously commits to providing customers a world-class travel experience via its wide range of products and services. The Year End Sale adds to this with discounts and bargains, making it a bang-for-your-buck event Malaysians and residents can't afford to miss.

The Traveloka Year End Sale is supported by Batik Air, Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson, Philippine Airlines, STARLUX Airlines, The George Penang by the Crest Collection (Ascott), and Wings By Croske Resort Langkawi.

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, enables consumers to access, discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer. It also offers access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas.

Traveloka is a key player offering local services (currently specific to certain markets), and reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, as well as wellness and beauty clinics. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 127 million times, making it the most popular travel platform in Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-my/

