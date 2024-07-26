Tri Energi Berkarya (Delta) Fuels Indonesia's Thriving EV Industry, Showcases Its Innovative EV Charging Solutions at GIIAS 2024

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Tri Energi Berkarya (TEB), the authorized distributor of Delta Electronics products, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging based in Taiwan, is pleased to announce its participation in the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, held until July 28th, 2024. Located in Hall 11, TEB presents its latest innovations in EV charging technology and offers support for various brands of electric vehicles as well as consultancy services for their users.

"GIIAS 2024 is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our cutting-edge EV charging solutions and connect with industry leaders and consumers. We expect this event to further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia, and we are eager to demonstrate how TEB can support this transformative journey," said Edbert Kamtawijoyo, COO of PT Tri Energi Berkarya.

Driving Forward: TEB Supports Indonesia's Flourishing EV Market

According to Gaikindo data, the wholesale sales volume of EV in Indonesia reached 2.2 thousand units in June 2024. Cumulatively, the wholesale sales volume of EV for the first half of 2024 (January to June) reached 11.9 thousand units. This represents a growth of approximately 130% compared to the same period last year, when 5.1 thousand units were sold. These figures underscore the promising future of Indonesia's EV industry.

Founded in December 2018, TEB has been more than just an EV charging provider in Indonesia. Its presence has significantly boosted EV adoption across the country. TEB's first project was a successful partnership with Indonesia's state-owned electricity company, PT PLN (Persero), to launch the country's first ultra-fast EV charging station (SPKLU). With a capacity of 150 kilowatts, this pioneering SPKLU can charge vehicles from empty to full in approximately 20 minutes. The initiative aims to accelerate the transition to electric mobility and reduce air pollution in Jakarta.

Since then, TEB has successfully completed several other high-profile projects with remarkable results. Notably, the G20 Summit in 2022, the ASEAN Summit in 2023, the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum Summit in 2023, and the support of green energy development for Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara.

As of June 2024, TEB has installed EV chargers in more than 10,000 homes and over 80% public charging stations in Indonesia. Additionally, TEB has partnered with 24 authorized distributors (ATPM) who have introduced EV cars in Indonesia, further solidifying its position as the market leader in EV charging solutions.

Driving the adoption of sustainability in Indonesia further, TEB offers comprehensive solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the Indonesian market. TEB's team of specialists and engineers can customize solutions to meet specific customer requirements and ensure optimal performance. Moreover, the company offers extended warranties, customer call center, service center, and maintenance for ongoing support.

TEB's range of products and services simplify the installation and upgrading of EV infrastructure in homes, buildings and public spaces. They are:

Delta AC Mini Plus (7.4 kW): Ideal for residential and commercial use, providing 7.4 kWh per hour.

Delta AC Max (22 kW): Robust and versatile, suitable for indoor or outdoor use with single and three-phase compatibility.

Delta DC Wallbox (25 kW): Easy to install, commercial-grade charger offering fast charging with limited power consumption.

Delta DC Wallbox (50 kW): The market's thinnest 50 kW charger, capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously.

Delta DC City Charger (50/100/200 kW): Designed for public infrastructure, offering rapid and ultra-rapid charging options.

TEB's contributions to Indonesia's EV industry have been widely recognized through various awards. Among them, TEB received the "Most SPKLU Installed in Indonesia Award" from PLN Locomotion in 2022 and was named "The Best Innovation Company in the SEA Region" by Delta Electronics International for two consecutive years.

"TEB has successfully evolved from a product supplier to a comprehensive solutions provider in the e-mobility sector. We understand that EV adoption in Indonesia is still in its early stages, which is why we are present at GIIAS 2024. As a pioneer and market leader, we bring our expertise to address any questions or concerns the public may have about EV charging. Beyond raising awareness, this event allows us to connect with the public and enhance our services," said Tania Natasha, CEO of PT Tri Energi Berkarya.

Explore TEB's innovative solutions that are driving the future of electric mobility in Indonesia at Hall 11, GIIAS 2024.

For more information and updates on TEB's green solutions, please visit www.trienergiberkarya.co.id and follow @trienergi.id Instagram account.

About PT. Tri Energi Berkarya (TEB)

Established in December 2018, PT. Tri Energi Berkarya (TEB) specializes in supplying EV chargers and promoting clean energy for a sustainable future. Partnering with Delta Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), TEB delivers high-quality charging solutions in Indonesia. TEB offers a range of products, including charging stations, breakers, EV distribution boards, and Load Management Systems. TEB's EV specialists and engineers provide tailored solutions, extended warranties, and maintenance packages. To date, TEB has installed over 10,000 home EV chargers, partnering with 24 authorized distributors for EV cars (ATPM), and holds more than 80% market share of public charging stations across Indonesia.

