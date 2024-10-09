TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO DEBUTS IN KOREA WITH THE OPENING OF THE LINK SEOUL IN SINDORIM

The Link Seoul, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel Brings Vibrant Social Spaces, Captivating Design, and Uniquely Remarkable Character to Sindorim District, Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The Link Seoul, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in the dynamic district of Sindorim in Seoul.

True to the Tribute Portfolio DNA of captivating design, the arrival experience at The Link Seoul starts with its striking reception lobby, which incorporates sleek modern Scandinavian design, fashion, art, and traditional Korean elements, elevating the hotel check-in experience. The design of The Link Seoul reflects connections between travelers and the local community, as well as respect for the area's history as a textile industry hub, with the threads of connection breathing life into the fabric of the hotel. High ceilings, a custom feature glass wall, and architectural modular furniture combine to create a memorable start to an extraordinary hotel stay for its guests.

"We are thrilled to bring Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio brand into South Korea with the opening of The Link Seoul," said Duke Nam, Area Vice President South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, Marriott International. "Tribute Portfolio is a growing collection of characterful, independent, boutique hotels united by a common spirit and captivating spaces that bring people together and create experiences that connect travelers to the surrounding community. With its unbeatable location, The Link Seoul is set to welcome guests who are taking the road less explored and are ready to discover a different side of travel."

The hotel features 141 guest rooms, including 16 suites and a Presidential Suite, set across 19 floors. The modern design narrative continues into the guest rooms, featuring marble walls, light wood veneers, and powder-coated metal details to create warm and restful spaces to retreat to after a day of exploration and the exuberance of Seoul.

Dining experiences at The Link Seoul feature a fusion of local and international culinary favorites. The hotel's all-day restaurant, FRAME, located on the 12th floor, has a casual and relaxed atmosphere with its Nordic-style interior. Located on the 13th floor of the hotel, PUNCH is a modern beer pub with a glass ceiling that overlooks the swimming pool. In the ground floor lobby area, DIGM is a sophisticated lounge bar that offers the ideal setting for connecting and socializing. For quick bites and a fresh cup of hot coffee, ZAG is a cozy bakery and café with a lively Scandinavian aesthetic. The hotel also offers a well-equipped fitness center located on the 13th floor for guests who enjoy maintaining their fitness routine on the road.

Meetings and events are made memorable at The Link Seoul, with modern venues such as The Link Hall, a 760 square meter grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 500 guests. The Link Hall features a soaring 10-meter-high ceiling with a black-toned design and is equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual systems to impress guests on all occasions. Two smaller venues, the 147 square meter Meeting Room 1 and the 107 square meter Meeting Room 2, are entirely customizable to accommodate events of up to 100 people. For smaller meetings, a boardroom is also available. All meeting venues are equipped with the latest video conferencing systems, including high-resolution projectors, smart TVs, and ultra-fast internet connections.

"The Link Seoul blends the rich past of the Sindorim district and its history of textile manufacturing with a distinctly modern sensibility so that guests can experience a true sense of connection with their surroundings during their stay with us," said Andrew Jung, General Manager, The Link Seoul. "With our original design, bold spaces, and locally-inspired art installations, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for all our guests as they forge new memories for the future."

The new hotel is the close to the city's Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea's top concert venue, making it the ideal destination for global K-pop fans with its vibrant social scene, bold design, and spirited spaces. Strategically located between Guro Station on Line 1 and Sindorim Station on Lines 1 and 2 of the Seoul Subway, The Link Seoul offers convenient access to attractions in the southwestern region of the city, including many shop-till-you-drop malls such as NC Department Store Sin-Guro Branch. The nearby Mullae Art Village, a hotspot showcasing ironworks and art, is another popular hangout destination for next-gen locals and travelers alike. The hotel is located approximately 50 kilometers, or about a 45-minute drive, from Incheon International Airport, the main international airport serving Seoul.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit https://www.marriott.com/seltx

About Tribute Portfolio®

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With over 120 hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Ermita in Cartagena and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Bellyard in Atlanta and Hotel Riomar in Ibiza, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. For more information, please visit www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram, X, and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

