Trina Solar and Australia's Solar Juice Sign MoU for Modules Totalling 1GW

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the world's leading PV and smart energy total solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australian solar wholesale distributor Solar Juice. Under the agreement, Solar Juice will purchase 1GW of Trina Solar Vertex modules over a three-year period, representing a significant proportion of residential and commercial solar capacity going into the Australian market.

Trina Solar will make available to Solar Juice its full range of Vertex N modules for Australian residential and commercial projects.

L to R: Todd Li, President, Trina Solar Asia Pacific; Harry Chami, Senior Sales/ Strategy, Solar Juice; Edison Zhou, Head of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Trina Solar Asia Pacific; Rami Fedda, Co-founder, Solar Juice; Helena Li, Executive President, Trina Solar; Shawn Wang, Financial Controller, Solar Juice

The modules include the:

Vertex S+ NEG9R.28 and NEG9RC.27; 450W+ mono-facial modules designed primarily for residential

Vertex NEG18R.28, a 500W+ n-type i-TOPCon dual-glass module, specifically designed for commercial & industrial (C&I) and residential projects in Australia .

The two companies have also agreed to continue to cooperate and combine competencies to maximize value for the benefit of residential and commercial customers and secure business for Solar Juice and Trina Solar's mutual benefit.

Trina Solar and Solar Juice have been long-term industry partners and enjoy a strong working relationship. The 1GW MoU further solidifies this partnership, supplying a significant quantity of modules to meet the solar demands for Australia's growing residential and commercial sector.

Solar Juice, co-founder Rami Fedda, says: "We have been distributing Trina Solar panels since 2011 and Trina Solar has always been our panel of choice when distributing solar panels. Over the years Trina Solar has continuously innovated to have best in class product offering and amazing local support team to help us serve the Australian market."

Edison Zhou, Head of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands for Trina Solar Asia Pacific, says: "We thank Solar Juice for their ongoing confidence in Trina Solar's products. With Trina Solar's latest Vertex S+ dual-glass module series for rooftops, Solar Juice's customers can leverage the latest 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell and n-type iTOPCon technology to enjoy highest power, efficiency, and guaranteed lifetime power output. This contributes to lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and reduced balance of system (BOS) cost, guaranteeing the customer shorter payback time."

About Trina Solar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solutions provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Centre. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to collaborating with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

