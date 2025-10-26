TRINASOLAR DEBUTS ELEMENTA 3, EXCLUSIVE AUSTRALIAN PANEL AT ALL ENERGY 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, will use All Energy, Australia's largest clean energy event, to debut a suite of innovations tailored for the local market.

Edison Zhou, General Manager of Trinasolar Australia, presenting at a solar event.

Headlining the showcase is the Elementa 3 utility-scale battery system, the Vertex S+ low-voltage rooftop module developed exclusively for Australia, and Trina's Green Hydrogen technology. Together with Trinabot and its wider solar portfolio, these demonstrate Trina's commitment to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions- spanning modules, storage, and hydrogen.

Elementa 3: Lower costs, higher efficiency

Unveiled publicly for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region, Elementa 3 is Trina Storage's latest-generation utility-scale battery energy storage system. Built on advanced 587Ah liquid-cooled cells, the 6.25MWh system reduces the Levelised Cost of Storage (LCOS) by 12.5% compared to its predecessor, while boosting energy density, efficiency, and safety.

In Australia, Trina goes beyond equipment supply by offering full AC storage system integration, including R1 and R2 scopes and responsibilities. These solutions are fully compatible with leading inverter brands in the Australia market — ensuring seamless delivery, performance and reliability for customers.

"With 16 years of presence in Australia, Trina becomes a trusted partner providing both state-of-the-art battery energy storage products as well as comprehensive AC energy storage solutions tailored for Australia market," said Edison Zhou, General Manager, Trinasolar Australia.

Exclusive Vertex S+ black frame rooftop module

Listening to the voices of customers, Trina has developed a PV module targeted for Australia: the Vertex S+ NEG9RH.28 . With up to 475W output and 23.8% efficiency, the compact (1762×1134mm, 21kg) panel is optimised for easier rooftop installation. Its low-voltage design allows more panels per string, cutting down on cabling and labour costs, while maximising design flexibility.

Built with dual-glass N-type i-TOPCon ultra cells, the panel offers greater durability, fire safety, and superior low-light performance. It is backed by Trina's signature 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty, giving households and businesses long-term peace of mind.

"Australia is a key priority market for Trina, so we're proud to launch a model designed specifically for Australian installs," said Zhou. "With its low-voltage design and Trina's signature black finish, this module delivers the flexibility, efficiency, and the sleek style local customers have asked for."

Utility-scale module: Vertex NED19RC.20

Trina will also showcase its new Vertex NED19RC.20 utility-scale module, delivering up to 650W at 24.1% efficiency. Designed to withstand 55mm hail stones and up to 6000PA for high wind installations. The low-voltage design boosts string power and reduces balance-of-system costs, while i-TOPCon ultra technology, 20% bifacial gain, and a 30-year power guarantee, make it a standout for large-scale projects.

Green Hydrogen

Following its debut at All Energy last year, Trina will again feature its Green Hydrogen technology. Already deployed at scale in China, the flagship ONE series electrolyzers achieve around 10% lower power consumption than the industry average. This year's showcase features the hydrogen product integrated into Trina's PV-Storage-Hydrogen platform.

Trinabot: Innovation in action

Trina will also showcase Trinabot, its PV module installation robot. Designed for rapid deployment and safe operation across varied terrains, reinforcing Trina's drive to deliver smart, tailored solutions for every project type, while continuing to push innovation across the clean energy sector.

Trinasolar's booth, located at LL101 (opposite entry door 6), will be worth the visit - showcasing Elementa 3, the all-new Australian-exclusive Vertex S+, Trina Green Hydrogen, Trinabot, and the company's full portfolio of clean energy solutions.

All Energy Australia takes place from 29–30th October, 2025 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

About Trinasolar

Founded in 1997, TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. (stock symbol: TrinaSolar; stock code: 688599) is mainly engaged in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy mainly comprises PV power generation and operation & maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. With the strategic goal of "Creating a new industrial ecosystem led by Trinasolar and promoting Trinasolar as a leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions ", we are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future. On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It is the first PV and energy storage company that has gone public on the STAR Market providing PV products.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.