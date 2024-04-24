Trina Solar To Showcase Cutting-Edge Solar Innovations At Korea's Green Energy Expo

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, will be participating in the Green Energy Expo 2024 in Daegu, South Korea (24–26 April).

Trina Solar will unveil its latest advancements in solar modules, trackers and energy storage; in line with its market positioning as a total solutions provider. Participation in the show reaffirms Trina Solar's dedication to driving sustainable energy practices in South Korea and beyond.

Li Na, Trina Solar Asia Pacific general manager for Israel, Japan and Korea, says: "We are thrilled to be part of the Green Energy Expo 2024, showcasing our cutting-edge solar innovations, including the latest Vertex N 720W modules based on n-type iTOPCon Advanced cell technology. South Korea is an important market for us. Our participation reflects our commitment to building strong partnerships and fostering collaboration within the local industry."

"We are dedicated to empowering businesses and communities with clean and reliable energy solutions, supporting South Korea's remarkable energy transformation."

South Korea has set the target of achieving 20% of electricity consumption from renewables by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). It also aims to increase renewable energy capacity to 58.5GW by 2023, says IEA.

Solar is by far the largest source of renewable energy in Korea. Solar energy capacity increased 12% last year to 27,046MW from 24,078MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Solar's proven track record of reliability, durability and cost-competitiveness make it ideal for deployment in South Korea. Furthermore, solar can be quickly and readily deployed at a large scale, even on challenging sites, such as mountainous terrain.

For instance, South Korean solar energy company SolarTEQ has a 24MW utility-scale solar farm it built on mountainous terrain in Hongcheon county using Trina Solar's Vertex 660W power dual-glass bifacial modules. Hongcheon county in the northern province of Gangwon. Trina Solar also sees enormous potential for utility-scale solar on vacant land where the salt in the soil is too great to support agriculture.

The company recently provided 42MW worth of Vertex modules to one such site on South Korea's west coast. Trina Solar modules have dual-glass, making it durable in humid and salt-laden environments.

Besides land subject to high salinity, Trina Solar sees there is potential for floating solar farms on seas as well as Korea's lakes and reservoirs. Trina Solar's modules are an ideal option for floating solar farms. It has provided panels for prominent floating solar farms across the world, for instance, the 130MW Yingshan floating solar farm in China's Anhui province, India's 100MW Kayamkulam solar farm, the 50MW Dam Tra O floating solar plant in Vietnam, and Singapore's 60MW Tengeh Floating Solar Farm.

Other than utility-scale projects, Trina Solar is very active in Korea providing solar modules to commercial and industrial projects, such as a 2.7MW rooftop project in Asan, an industrial area; a 1.7MW rooftop solar project in Busan city and a 2.4MW ground-mounted project in Nonsan city. These projects are testimony to Trina Solar's status as a trusted partner for engineering, procurement and construction companies in the country.

With a focus on industry-leading technology, Trina Solar will showcase at the Green Energy Expo its latest products designed to meet the evolving needs of the South Korean solar energy market. Among the highlights of Trina Solar's exhibition are:

State-of-the-Art Solar Panels, Trackers and Storage Solutions

Trina Solar will be displaying its Vertex N (for utility and C&I) and Vertex S+ (for rooftop C&I and residential) range of modules which incorporates industry-leading 210mm product technology and n-type iTOPCon Advanced cell technology. This includes its most powerful n-type module, the Vertex N NEG21C.20, which has power output up to 720W. This module has superior durability in harsh environments due to its dual-glass design. Maximum efficiency, meanwhile, is 23.2%.

The module is perfectly compatible with TrinaTracker's latest Vanguard 1P tracker, which will also be showcased. This new version is up to 140m in length compatible with 700W+ n-type modules. The tracker has fewer mechanical parts, due to a cutting-edge multi-motor system. Its innovative design facilitates the construction of longer trackers while minimizing oscillation time, averting instabilities, improving dynamic response and raising the critical wind speed threshold. The multi-motor feature provides precise tracking under the most challenging conditions.

The company will also display its Elementa 2 4.07MWh energy storage system equipped with cells Trina Solar has developed in-house. This is the first time Trina Solar is showcasing this new product in Korea which has already garnered local interest. This advanced energy storage solution features a modular design, precise thermal management and a robust fire mitigation system, making it a reliable, durable and cost-effective solution for various applications.

