Trinasolar and Mestron Energy Ink MOU to Strengthen Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap Goals

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mestron Energy, a specialist in renewable power generation in Malaysia, to deploy solar energy in Malaysia. As per the terms of the agreement, Trinasolar will supply 50MW of Vertex N solar modules, supporting Mestron's renewable energy projects and Malaysia's broader sustainability ambitions.

The MoU was exchanged by Por Teong Eng, Managing Director of Mestron Energy (Left), and KU Jun Heong, Trinasolar’s Vice President of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region (Right)

This collaboration demonstrates the synergy of two industry leaders: Trinasolar, bringing world-class solar technology and global expertise, and Mestron Energy, leveraging its strong local footprint and experience in renewable energy deployment.

"We're pleased to partner with Mestron Energy to deliver advanced, cost-effective solar solutions that support Malaysia's clean-energy ambitions," said Ku Jun Heong, Vice President of Trinasolar 's Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region . "Our Vertex N modules are designed to maximize energy yield and help lower levelized cost of energy."

"Partnering with Trinasolar presents an excellent opportunity to support Malaysia's and ASEAN's renewable energy development. We believe that solar installations will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help create a sustainable future." Por Teong Eng, Managing Director of Mestron Energy, said.

Mestron Energy, a publicly-listed company within the Mestron Holdings Berhad group on the Malaysian Stock Exchange, has comprehensive expertise in managing renewable energy projects—including solar and energy management solutions. By integrating Trinasolar's cutting-edge technologies, Mestron Energy is well-positioned to scale its renewable portfolio and drive Malaysia's transition toward a low-carbon economy.

This partnership underscores the growing demand for corporate renewable energy solutions in Malaysia, while also highlighting ASEAN's potential as a hub for clean energy development.

About Trinasolar

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co., Ltd., specializes in PV products, system solutions, and smart energy. Our PV products encompass research and development, production, and sales of PV modules. Our PV systems include power stations and related products. In smart energy, we focus on PV power generation, operation and maintenance, energy storage solutions, smart microgrids, and the development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are dedicated to leading the way in smart solar energy solutions and supporting the transition to new power systems for a net-zero future.

Globalization is a key strategy for Trinasolar. From its inception, the company has been building its global presence. Trinasolar was founded in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, where our global headquarters remain. In 2022, we established our international headquarters in Shanghai and have been actively strengthening our global teams. As a global leader in solar and smart energy storage solutions, Trinasolar has delivered numerous integrated solar and energy storage projects worldwide. Testament to its bankability and reliability, Trina Storage retains Top Rank in BNEF's 2024 Global Storage Providers and Integrators Bankability

About Mestron Energy

Mestron Energy, part of Mestron Holdings Berhad, is a Malaysia-based renewable energy developer with expertise across solar, and energy management solutions. The company is committed to supporting Malaysia's clean energy transition and contributing to sustainable growth in the ASEAN region.

