Trinasolar and SWY Sign 200MW MoU to Distribute Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 Modules in Myanmar

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has signed a 200MW Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shwe Wah Yaung Agriculture Production Company Limited (SWY) to support the distribution of Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 modules in Myanmar over three years. SWY is one of Myanmar's largest rice producers and is also active in Myanmar's solar market as a wholesale distributor of complete solar systems, including PV modules.

The MoU between Trinasolar and SWY was signed at the Myanmar-China Investment and Trade Networking Summit in Shanghai on 18 June 2026.

The MoU was signed at the Myanmar-China Investment and Trade Networking Summit in Shanghai on 18 June 2026, where companies from both markets gathered to explore cooperation in trade, investment and industrial development.

The agreement focuses on residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in Myanmar, where customers need solar modules that can support higher output across different system sizes and site conditions. Vertex N G3 is designed for high-power C&I and utility-scale projects, with power output of up to 760W and efficiency of up to 24.5%. Vertex S+ G3 brings Trinasolar's n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology into a compact, durable dual-glass format for residential and commercial rooftops, supporting higher output where roof space is limited.

The agreement adds to recent Asia-Pacific (APAC) partner commitments to Trinasolar's Vertex G3 module portfolio. These include a 1GW MoU with Solar Juice in Australia for Vertex S+ G3 modules and a 600MW MoU with Ecohope Solar for the distribution of Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 modules across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Together, these agreements point to growing partner confidence in Trinasolar's latest modules.

"Demand for solar solutions in Myanmar is growing across residential, commercial and industrial applications," said Lu Maw Myint Maung, Managing Director, SWY. "As a local enterprise with experience in solar system distribution, SWY sees strong value in working with Trinasolar to bring high-efficiency Vertex G3 modules to customers seeking reliable and scalable solar technology."

"The SWY MoU adds to a broader pattern of partner confidence in Trinasolar's Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 modules across APAC," said Dave Wang, Subregion Head (Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar), Trinasolar. "By working with partners that understand local market needs, Trinasolar can better support the adoption of its latest-generation module technology across different application segments."

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.