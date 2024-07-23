Trinasolar Celebrates Success of Rangitaiki Solar Farm: Pioneering Agrivoltaics in New Zealand

Solar developer, Lodestone Energy again partners with Trinasolar – with the partnership, the first of its kind for NZ, delivering grid scale project: Bringing agrivoltaics to the fore in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Agrivoltaics involves dual use of land for solar energy production and agriculture

Trinasolar tracker and module supplier model chosen for streamlined operations and expedient timelines

The design utilising 2 in portrait modules with autonomous tracking enhances energy production, boasting a capacity of 32 MW and generating enough electricity to power 7,500 Kiwi homes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the construction of the Rangitaiki Solar Farm, located the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. In collaboration with Lodestone Energy, this landmark project marks another significant milestone in New Zealand's renewable energy landscape by seamlessly integrating expertise, innovative technology, and strategic partnerships - setting a new standard for grid-scale solar installations in New Zealand. As an integrated total solutions provider, Trinasolar has demonstrated its capacity to deliver comprehensive renewable energy solutions, from solar modules to trackers, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the construction of the Rangitaiki Solar Farm, located the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand.

Integrating Agrivoltaics for Optimal Land Use

"Agrivoltaics addresses local community concerns regarding land use. By integrating solar farms with agricultural activities, Lodestone Energy can maintain approximately 80% of grass productivity, ensuring that the land continues to support local farming needs," explained Gary Holden, Managing Director of Lodestone Energy.

Agrivoltaics, the practice of integrating agriculture with solar energy production, is at the forefront of the Rangitaiki Solar Farm's design, heralding a new era of renewable energy.

Utilising nearly 60,000 bi-facial Trinasolar Vertex modules mounted on TrinaTracker's Vanguard 2P tracker systems, the farm maximises land use efficiency by allowing sheep to graze comfortably underneath the elevated modules. This innovative dual-use approach not only boosts energy production, with a capacity of 32 MW generating enough electricity to power 7,500 Kiwi homes annually, but also supports sustainable farming practices, providing mutual benefits for both the energy and agriculture sectors in New Zealand.

"From a pasture management perspective, the 2P trackers are ideal. They allow animals to move freely under the modules without confinement, providing essential shade and promoting continuous grass growth even during dry conditions," added Edison Zhou, Head of Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands at Trinasolar Asia Pacific.

Nick Murray, Program Delivery Manager at Lodestone Energy, highlighted the pioneering nature of this setup, "The 2P setup was initially perceived as a risk since no one had done it in New Zealand before. However, having a total solutions supplier like Trinasolar allowed us to get answers to our questions quickly. This collaboration was one of the greatest benefits, as we learned how to deliver grid-scale solar in New Zealand, with the robust support of Trinasolar."

Innovative Solutions and Strategic Partnerships

As a total solutions provider, Trinasolar's integrated tracker and module supplier model proved to be a game-changer for this project, enabling rapid resolution of technical queries and ensuring a streamlined installation process. This was the second time Lodestone had worked with Trinasolar on an agrivoltaics project, further expanding on a proven concept.

One of the most challenging aspects of the project was the logistics of transporting modules and equipment to New Zealand. With approximately 200 shipping containers required, the country's smaller ports posed a significant challenge. However, Trinasolar's position as the sole vendor facilitated better tracking and management of logistics, significantly simplifying the process.

"Having a single vendor made tracking and managing logistics much easier. Once on-site, having one provider for installation ensured compatibility and minimised potential issues that might have arisen with multiple suppliers. The ease of installing Trinasolar's trackers, along with their expert support, was crucial in achieving this milestone in just eight months," said Murray. "The experience gained from previous installations, combined with Trinasolar's support, played a crucial role in our expedited timeline."

The Rangitaiki Solar Farm also serves as a testbed for various agrivoltaic initiatives. Lodestone is exploring the trial of cultivation of crops, such as strawberries, between the rows of solar modules. This method not only optimizes land use but also enhances the efficiency of bifacial solar modules by reflecting sunlight onto the modules.

"Our goal is to support local agriculture and foster collaboration. We're in early discussions with universities to trial various agrivoltaic techniques. The Rangitaiki Solar Farm will serve as a prototype for these initiatives, allowing us to develop and refine our practices," said Murray.

Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future

The successful integration of agrivoltaics at the Rangitaiki Solar Farm marks a significant step forward in the renewable energy sector. By combining solar power generation with sustainable farming practices, Trinasolar and Lodestone Energy are paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future in New Zealand. This underscores Trinasolar's commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions and supporting New Zealand's transition to a sustainable energy future. This project not only enhances the country's energy portfolio but also sets a precedent for future renewable energy projects.

For more information on Trinasolar's innovative solutions, please visit https://www.trinasolar.com/au/.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.