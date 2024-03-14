Trip.com Australia Sails into Success at Annual Customer Appreciation Dinner

SYDNEY, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Australia celebrated its valued hoteliers and service providers at its first annual Customer Appreciation Dinner last night. Over 120 guests, including representatives from SiteMinder, the world's largest open hotel commerce platform and other industry leaders, gathered aboard the luxurious Starship Sydney for an unforgettable evening cruising Sydney Harbour.

The event kicked off with a keynote address by Johnson Ong, Regional Market Director for Singapore and Oceania at Trip.com. Mr. Ong provided insightful market data, highlighting the global travel industry's recovery and Asia's significant role in its resurgence. In Q4, Trip.com Group's outbound air ticket and hotel bookings recovered to more than 80% of pre-pandemic level

Adding to the optimism, Mr. Ong shared data showcasing a remarkable 165% recovery in hotel bookings from China for the Australian market. These figures point towards a promising future for Australian tourism.

Following Mr. Ong's presentation, Jane Phillips, General Manager Distribution Development & Partnerships from Tourism Australia, took the stage. Ms. Phillips emphasised the strong collaboration between Tourism Australia and the Trip.com Group, highlighting both organisations' shared commitment to promoting Australia as a premier tourist destination. She also revealed projections anticipating China becoming Australia's largest inbound tourism market by 2025.

Throughout the scenic cruise, guests enjoyed a delicious three-course meal with drinks amidst stunning views of the Sydney Harbour. The evening culminated in an awards ceremony, recognising outstanding hoteliers across Australia in three categories: Most Popular, Top Engaged, and Rising Star[1]. Award recipients travelled from all corners of the country to accept their accolades.

"This event was an incredible opportunity to connect and celebrate with our valued partners," said Kevin Lu, Territory Manager at Trip.com Australia. "We are incredibly grateful for their continued support and excited to work together to capture the immense potential of the Australian travel market."

Appendix

The Most Popular Hotel:

Hilton Sydney

Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park

Brisbane Skytower by CLLIX

The Village Melbourne

Mercure Sydney

Brady Hotels & Apartments

Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

Voco Melbourne Central

Shangri-La Hotel Sydney

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney

Top Engaged Hotel:

Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

Crown Hotels and Resorts

Pan Pacific Melbourne

Doma Group

APX Hotels Apartments

Rising Star:

Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

Hyatt Centric Melbourne

Rhapsody Resort

Grand Hyatt Melbourne

Imagine Beach Road

The Ritz Carlton Melbourne

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth

Pullman Sydney Hyde Park

Hilton Cairns

Mercure Perth

[1] The full list of winners is in the appendix.

