Trip.com Group & Merlin Entertainments Partner on Aquarium Experiences and Bespoke Attraction Offerings

Trip.com Group and Merlin Entertainments to attract purpose-driven travellers to marine-focused events and experiences across Asia

Partnership will further enhance bespoke attraction offerings and provide enriching experiences for global customers

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a world-leading travel service provider, and Merlin Entertainments Group, a global leader in branded Entertainments destinations, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Chang Feng Ocean World Shanghai.

Jim Ji, Vice President of Trip.com Group, CEO of Attractions & Tours, signs MoU with Fiona Eastwood, Chief Operating Officer of Merlin Entertainments Gateway and Resort Theme Parks Announcing Trip.com Group's exciting new partnership with Merlin Entertainments at Chang Feng Ocean World Shanghai

This partnership represents a momentous opportunity for Trip.com Group to enhance its attraction offerings in key markets and provide its global customers with purposeful and bespoke travel experiences. Merlin Entertainments operates over 140 attractions in over 20 countries and regions worldwide, including SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, and iconic theme park resorts like LEGOLAND®.

The strategic partnership between Trip.com Group and Merlin Entertainments Group is poised to combine the exhilarating world of themed attractions with the authentic, enriching experiences that today's travellers seek.

Global Travellers to Participate in Marine-Focused Activities

Trip.com Group and Merlin Entertainments will collaborate on events across the Asia region, utilising attractions such as Chang Feng Ocean World Shanghai, SEA LIFE Bangkok, SEA LIFE Busan, and the COEX Aquarium in Seoul. Customers can join captivating events designed to engage and entice travellers to take part in unique marine-focused experiences.

Visitors may experience a variety of programs ranging from moonlit "Science Nights" at the aquarium, learn from experts, workshops on habitat restoration, mangrove planting and coral proliferation, or immerse themselves in on-site educational activities and marine-centred festivals across Merlin Entertainments' aquariums in Asia. More details will be shared progressively by the respective aquariums.

These diverse programs across different markets not only aim to educate and engage travellers but also foster a deeper understanding of marine environment, highlighting the crucial role people play in protecting the world's oceans. This follows previous announcements by Merlin Entertainments and the SEA LIFE TRUST earlier this year to boost funding for 16 new global conservation projects around the world.

Developing Bespoke Experiences

Beyond marine awareness, exclusive curated experiences were a key area highlighted during this MoU, incorporating Merlin Entertainments's other brands, such as Madame Tussauds and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre. Trip.com Group stated its intent to expand such experience offerings further in the Asia region, enhancing the product variety for global audiences as the region is positioned as a primary engine for travel growth.

Curated experiences are becoming increasingly popular across the Asia-Pacific region. It has also been widely reported that Gen Zers value experiences more than any other expense categories during travel. In the second quarter of 2024, there was a 30% quarter-over-quarter growth in attractions and activities, with unique experiences such as kayaking and scuba diving gaining popularity. Trip.com Group also saw double-digit growth in ticket sales at Merlin Entertainments's aquatic parks in Asia Pacific over the same period, highlighting the partnership's significant potential.

Jim Ji, Vice President of Trip.com Group, CEO of Attractions & Tours, said at the signing ceremony, "Chang Feng Ocean World Shanghai is the perfect backdrop to announce Trip.com Group's new partnership with Merlin Entertainments."

"Our partnership will explore exciting new avenues and emphasise bespoke products for our customers around the world. Together, we aim to enrich the traveller's journey and make global exploration more accessible and fun through rich branded entertainment destinations."

Fiona Eastwood, Chief Operating Officer of Merlin Entertainments Gateway and Resort Theme Parks, said, "We are thrilled to bring our longstanding partnership with Trip.com Group to the next level. We know the needs of travellers today are evolving, they demand greater immersion and purpose when they travel. The partnership is not just about driving business growth; it's about delivering the exceptional experiences to our guests and our ongoing commitment to conserving marine ecosystem for future generations."

Trip.com Group and Merlin Entertainments also restated their commitment to pioneer new technologies to transform products and elevate guest experiences. This approach not only paves the way for industry-first prototypes, but also sets a new benchmark for the future of travel, inspiring an era of exploration and discovery.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded Entertainments destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its growing estate, with over 140 sites across 23 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous Entertainments brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainments, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

