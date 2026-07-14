Trip.com Group and Seat Unique Group Partner to Bring Official Premium Live Experiences to Millions of International Travellers

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a global travel service provider, and Seat Unique Group, a premium hospitality and live events platform, today announced a global partnership, bringing official hospitality and VIP packages to millions of travellers worldwide.

The partnership introduces premium live events as a new category across Trip.com Group's platforms, providing customers with access to more than 500,000 official hospitality and VIP packages across Formula 1, Premier League football, major music tours and other world-class live events. For Seat Unique Group, the agreement accelerates its international growth strategy and marks its first major expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, connecting its network of more than 140 official rightsholders with one of the world's largest international travel audiences.

The announcement comes as experience-led travel continues to reshape how people plan international trips. Trip.com Group's recent research found that two-thirds of Asia Pacific travellers have planned vacations around concerts at least once, with 66% willing to travel internationally to watch their favourite artists live. In addition, football, basketball and Formula 1 are some of the most popular live sports to watch on vacation.

For international travellers, the partnership offers seamless access to official premium experiences at some of Europe's most iconic sporting, music and entertainment events through Trip.com Group's all-in-one platform. With every package sourced directly through Seat Unique Group's extensive network of official rightsholder relationships, travellers can book with confidence, knowing they're purchasing authentic hospitality and VIP experiences from trusted sources.

For the 140+ official rightsholders working with Seat Unique Group, the partnership expands reach and unlocks access to one of the world's largest international travel audiences. By placing official premium inventory in front of hundreds of millions of new buyers already planning trips to the UK and Europe, it creates a powerful new distribution channel that would be difficult, if not impossible, to replicate through their own channels alone.

Mr Robin Sherry, CEO, Seat Unique Group, said: "The way people travel is changing. Increasingly, it's no longer just about where you go, but what you experience when you get there. By partnering with Trip.com Group, we're giving millions of travellers access to official premium experiences at some of the world's biggest sport, music and entertainment events through a platform they already know and trust. This partnership marks a significant milestone for our business. It accelerates our international growth, helps our rightsholder partners reach millions of new premium customers and brings unforgettable live experiences within reach of a truly global audience."

Mr Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group, said: "Experience-led travel is reshaping how people plan their journeys, and travellers are increasingly building trips around the moments that matter most to them. Live events are a powerful expression of that shift, and through this partnership we're bringing fans closer to some of the world's most exciting sports, music, and entertainment experiences. This marks another step in our journey to unlock new possibilities between travel and experiences, bringing greater value to travellers and destinations worldwide."

Seat Unique Group works directly with many of the world's most recognisable clubs, venues and promoters, including Arsenal FC, Everton FC, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Co-op Live, KMJ Entertainment and most Grand Prix races. Through The Players' Fund and The Artists' Collective, the Seat Unique Group has received backing from an exceptional list of talent from sport and entertainment, including Harry Kane, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Lauren Bell, Sam Warburton OBE, Sir Clive Woodward, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Jack Whitehall.

Premium live experiences will be available on Trip.com in the coming months, providing travellers with trusted access to official hospitality and VIP experiences at Europe's biggest and best live events.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: X , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Seat Unique Group: Seat Unique Group, Europe's number one destination for premium live experiences, bringing together three specialist brands: Seat Unique, the UK's leading premium ticketing and hospitality platform; P1 Travel, a trusted European sports travel and hospitality provider; and Circuit Hospitality, specialists in VIP hospitality and premium event experiences.

Together, the Group works directly with more than 140 clubs, venues and promoters to connect fans with official hospitality and VIP experiences across sport, music and entertainment. This includes Arsenal FC, Everton FC, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Co-op Live, KMJ Entertainment and most Grand Prix races, making more than 500,000 official packages available to customers in over 150 countries.

Backed by leading names from sport and entertainment, including Harry Kane, Ben Stokes, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Jack Whitehall and Sam Warburton OBE, Seat Unique Group combines trusted rightsholder relationships with innovative technology to help partners grow premium revenues and reach new international audiences. The business has been recognised in both the Sifted 100: UK & Ireland and the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 as one of the UK's fastest-growing technology companies.

SOURCE Trip.com Group